As part of its educational initiatives aimed at different segments of society and residents of all nationalities, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has stepped up efforts to raise legal awareness among members of non-Arabic speaking foreign communities. This moves the department closer to achieving justice and upholding the rule of law while also supporting the preservation of security and stability.

During its events and activities throughout the months of the first half of the current year 2024, the Judicial Department, represented by the Legal Awareness Committee for Members of Non-Arabic Speaking Foreign Communities, focused on health sector employees in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This brought the total number of beneficiaries of awareness programs to approximately 60,000 foreign employees in healthcare facilities.

Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, stated that the expansion of awareness and educational initiatives is in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the United Arab Emirates, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department which aim to enhance legal knowledge and familiarize a broad segment of society with the laws and legislation currently in effect in the nation.

Furthermore, he stated that the Foreign Communities' Legal Awareness Committee is eager to cover all industries and broaden the ways in which it uses contemporary electronic tools to deliver targeted messages. This includes publishing materials on internal websites for staff members in targeted institutions, holding remote lectures in multiple languages, and putting up bulletins on smart screens and signboards. The committee is focused on choosing pertinent topics based on the needs of each industry in order to maximize the benefits of the awareness program.

He also highlighted the committee's desire to introduce foreign nationals to the judicial and legal services offered by the Judicial Department. These services include the English Notary Services Bureau, which assists business sector across the Middle East and provides legal support for notarial transactions involving foreign individuals and companies, and the Civil Family Court, which oversees family matters for non-natives through comprehensive and integrated services, such as civil marriage, civil wills, and inheritances.

Counselor Yousef Al-Abri commended the strategic partners in different sectors of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi for their cooperation and coordination efforts, which were instrumental in the success of this qualitative initiative. The initiative was well-received by the international community for its role in providing them with updates on judicial and legal sector developments.