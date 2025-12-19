Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA), the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s (ADDED) arm to develop and regulate the business sector, has launched the Remote Visual Inspection Service. The initiative reflects ADRA’s commitment to strengthening consumer and investor confidence and facilitating business start-up and operations by expediting inspection procedures. Using secure video conferencing tools, inspectors can now conduct oversight of economic licences remotely, ensuring operational efficiency and enhanced accessibility for businesses across Abu Dhabi.

The initiative forms part of ADRA’s ongoing efforts to enhance the ease of doing business in the Emirate by modernising inspection processes and improving the quality-of-service delivery. As an important addition to ADRA’s regulatory framework, the Remote Visual Inspection Service develops inspection mechanisms by enhancing establishments’ compliance, improving safety standards, facilitating direct communication with the business sector, and accelerating the issuance of inspection results electronically in a fast and efficient manner. The initiative strengthens the effectiveness of regulatory oversight and contributes to building a flexible business environment that supports growth.

Inspection is an important tool to ensure economic establishments comply with the laws and regulations that strengthen consumer and investor confidence in the business system. ADRA organises field visits to economic establishments and retail outlets across the Emirate to ensure adherence to commercial regulations and directives. The satisfaction rate among economic establishments in the Emirate with inspection and oversight operations reached 96% last year.

His Excellency Mohamed Munif Al Mansoori, Director General of ADRA, said: “The launch of the Remote Visual Inspection Service reflects our commitment to continuing the digital transformation journey and developing smart tools that strengthen the confidence of the business community and support the requirements of economic growth in the Emirate. This initiative falls within our efforts to simplify procedures, accelerate inspection mechanisms, and achieve the highest levels of regulatory compliance, thereby supporting the Emirate’s competitiveness and its position as a leading business hub.

This new service also raises the efficiency of regulatory operations through digital solutions and provides a more flexible inspection experience for investors, while maintaining performance quality and enhancing transparency and integrity standards, which reinforces trust among all stakeholders.”

“This innovative service is not limited to conducting inspections remotely. It also allows inspectors to directly communicate with economic establishments, which increases their awareness of regulatory compliance requirements and contributes to raising safety and compliance standards. We are committed to supporting the business sector in achieving growth while ensuring compliance with legislation and regulations. We affirm our commitment to adopting the latest technologies and advanced solutions to simplify the establishment, practice, and development of business. This creates an environment conducive to talent, investors, and enterprises to benefit from the Emirate’s capabilities, vibrant market, and diverse economic sectors,” H.E. Al Mansoori concluded.

About Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA)

The Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA), the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s (ADDED) arm to develop and regulate the business sector, plays a central role in supporting the emirate’s business ecosystem. As the unified business registry for Abu Dhabi, ADRA streamlines business setup and regulatory compliance, acting as the single point for business registration and reporting in the Emirate’s mainland and free zones.

ADRA ensures access to an efficient, transparent, and supportive platform for setting up, maintaining, and expanding operations, while adhering to local and international compliance standards during the registration process and throughout operational lifecycle of companies, boosting investor confidence.

ADRA is dedicated to fostering business growth and economic diversification by offering simplified licensing procedures, expert guidance, consumer & commercial protection, and a robust regulatory environment.

By working closely with key government and private sector stakeholders, ADRA ensures a high level of synergy between government entities and the private sector, enhancing Abu Dhabi’s position as one of the world’s most dynamic and competitive markets for business and investment.

