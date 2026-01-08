Captain Ibrahim Al Blooshi: The role of Dubai Ports Authority goes beyond regulation and oversight; it extends to building an integrated system for readiness and rapid response to all types of emergencies in ports

As part of its ongoing commitment to protecting the marine environment and enhancing port safety systems, Dubai Ports Authority (DPA), under the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, participated in a joint exercise to respond to oil spill incidents at Container Terminal 3 in Jebel Ali Port, in cooperation with its operational partners and relevant authorities.

This exercise is part of DPA’s efforts to establish a proactive approach to maritime risk management and ensure the readiness of institutional structures and human resources to handle potential emergency scenarios that could affect environmental safety or port operational efficiency.

In this context, Captain Ibrahim Al Blooshi, Executive Director of Dubai Ports Authority, emphasized that these exercises are a core element of DPA’s mandate, stating: "The role of the Authority is not limited to regulation and oversight; it extends to building an integrated system for readiness and rapid response, ensuring the protection of the marine environment and the continuity of port operations under all conditions."

He added: "Conducting such joint exercises reflects the high level of coordination among the entities operating in the port and enhances their ability to respond immediately and effectively to any emergency, in line with global best practices in maritime emergency management”.

The exercise simulated a hypothetical oil spill during ship bunkering operations, activated the approved marine emergency plan, deployed containment and pollution control equipment, and tested communication and field control systems, involving marine safety teams and environmental response units. Performance was also technically evaluated by specialized experts, paving the way for recommendations to further enhance future readiness.

Al Blooshi highlighted that these regular exercises help improve human resource capabilities, refine response protocols, and reduce operational and environmental risks, supporting Dubai Ports’ position as a global logistics hub with the highest levels of safety and sustainability.

Dubai Ports Authority continues to implement specialized training programs as part of its strategic responsibilities in overseeing port operations safety, protecting marine ecosystems, and promoting a culture of sustainability and operational excellence across all port activities.

It is worth noting that DPA, under the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, oversees three major ports in Dubai, Jebel Ali, Hamriyah, and Rashid, in addition to Dry Docks World and Dubai Maritime City. The Authority works continuously to enhance the status of these ports globally by developing infrastructure, organizing operations, intensifying inspection and control systems, and updating services in line with international best practices in the field.