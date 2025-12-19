United Arab Emirates:The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has organised an interactive workshop as part of its Future Skills series, bringing together 24 students from federal and private universities across the UAE. The workshop was intended to support students in exploring future skills requirements and in linking academic pathways with career opportunities in priority sectors.

The Future Skills workshop series seeks to enhance students’ readiness for labour market requirements, raise awareness of the rapid transformations in job roles and skillsets and empower students to make informed academic and career decisions based on a deeper understanding of the needs of the national economy.

The latest workshop aimed to help students identify core skills associated with different academic disciplines and to support them in planning their educational and professional pathways, contributing to stronger alignment between higher education outcomes and current and future labour market needs.

The Future Skills workshop series forms part of a participatory approach adopted by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, which focuses on engaging students and higher education institutions in developing a more integrated, flexible education ecosystem. This approach aims to prepare graduates with the skills required to align with labour market demands and to support the UAE’s broader development journey.