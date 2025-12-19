Dubai, UAE: The Sustainability and Innovation Centre of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has won two Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards. The centre won the gold medal in the ‘Best Advance in Education Delivered through Technology’ category in recognition of its excellence in digital education related to sustainability and future skills. It also won the silver medal in the ‘Best Advance in Social Impact Innovation’ category for its role in enhancing social impact through sustainability and innovation.

These achievements bring the centre’s total international accolades in 2025 to six, reflecting its local and global standing as a global pioneer in promoting the transition to clean and renewable energy, empowering the next generation with future-ready skills and driving innovation in digital education and community development.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, emphasised that achieving six international awards in a single year underscores the centre’s position as a regional and global hub for sustainability, as well as a leading platform that empowers researchers, youths and society to transform knowledge into tangible outcomes that advance sustainable development. He added that the centre equips Emiratis to meet future requirements, in line with DEWA’s commitment to supporting innovation and the shift to a low-emission, knowledge-based economy.

In 2025, the Sustainability and Innovation Centre received the ‘SEAL Business Sustainability Award’ for ‘Pioneering Sustainability Services’ and it was also named the Thomson Reuters ‘Transition Advocator’ at the Reuters Global Energy Transition Awards 2025. The centre also received the ‘Sustainability Service of the Year’ and ‘Sustainability Squad’ awards from the US-based Business Intelligence Group. This diversity of awards reflects the centre’s broad impact in education, sustainability and society.

Since its establishment, the centre has welcomed thousands of visitors from inside and outside the UAE. It has implemented hundreds of training programmes and workshops and established strategic partnerships with many international universities and institutions, making it a global benchmark for knowledge transfer and a catalyst for innovation in the field of sustainability.

