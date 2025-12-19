Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has awarded a contract worth AED 216 million for a strategic project to boost the efficiency and reliability of Dubai’s water transmission networks. The contract includes the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of glass-reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipelines of varying diameters, along with associated works across multiple locations in the emirate.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, emphasised that DEWA is committed to enhancing production and operational efficiency while strengthening the reliability of Dubai’s water transmission networks, in support of the emirate’s sustainable development goals.

The project entails the installation, testing and commissioning of a 7.1-kilometre main water transmission line, along with 20 interconnections for the transmission and distribution networks to increase flow and pressure in the network across various areas of Dubai, reinforcing the system’s readiness and its ability to meet growing demand.

The project aims to ensure adequate water supply for both current and future needs. Scheduled for completion within 24 months, it will support Dubai’s advanced infrastructure and multi-sector development initiatives.

