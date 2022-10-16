Abu Dhabi, October: The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) has wrapped up its field and interactive summer activities targeting children as part of the third series of Takween Program 2022. Launched in mid-July, more than 4,700 children have participated in the program's physical, educational and recreational activities throughout the summer vacation in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra. Organized in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) and other partners, Takween activities mainly focused on developing children skills, improving their physical and mental health, encouraging positive parenting practices, and promoting parents' role in supporting the healthy development of their children.

The program featured 101 different workshops in Abu Dhabi Children's Library, Zayed Central Library, Al Wathba Library, Khalifa Park Library, Al Bahia Park Library, and Al Marfaa Library, in addition to organizing another three workshops in Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain. About 3141 have participated in the workshops, during which they learned about many topics, including letter coloring, writing using caricature font, paper cups drawing, sign language, cooking, and other important activities to develop children skills during vacation times.

To improve creative thinking, problem-solving and other necessary skills for children to help them keep pace with future sciences, more than 230 children have participated in “Coding for Kids” training course organized in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, in collaboration with DCT. In addition to developing short stories for kids entitled “Mira’s Stories”, ECA has organized reading sessions led by the Emirati writer Basma Al Misbahi. The sessions highlighted Mira's adventures in addressing some important topics for children, such as the negative effects of excessive screen time, empathy with others, self-confidence, and spending quality time with family. The sessions aimed at instilling key values in children, developing their literary taste, and improving their language skills.

Furthermore, Takween program featured the participation of 1286 children in the second round of Children's Fun Run, organized in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), Al Ain Mall and Al Dhanna Mall in Al Ruwais. Launched in 2021 under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court and Chairman of ECA, this 1-kilometer fun run is part of the WED Movement's mission to promote healthy lifestyles from a young age. In recognition of their achievement, children who participated in the run received medals to encourage them to keep adopting healthy habits.

In collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority, ECA has coordinated with Al Tahadi Football Academy to enroll 119 children. This aims to raise a healthy, well-educated and aware generation, as well as encouraging them to engage in sport activities to be able to join the UAE clubs in the future.

Additionally, ECA has organized, in collaboration with Georgetown University, virtual workshops to raise parents' awareness of the importance of early identification of children with developmental delays, along with the educational, curative and preventive services needed for those children. ECA has also organized four virtual webinars within its positive parenting program on building a secure attachment and trustful relationships between parents and children, parents' engagement in the children's education, and enabling mothers to better manage anxiety.

In collaboration with ADSC, ECA has conducted a specialized training course for workers in sport facilities on child protection requirements. Moreover, ECA has initiated Time Well-Spent initiative that encourages family members to effectively spend mealtime with children without using mobile devices in Abu Dhabi’s cafes and restaurants.

Believing that focusing on children’s early care and education is the best investment for the future, ECA’s efforts are focused on giving the emirate’s children the best care they need, as well as equipping them with the necessary skills to achieve comprehensive development.

