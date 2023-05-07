Dubai, UAE: Dubai Municipality launched the ‘Food Safety Hero’ program for schools at the International Centre for Culinary Arts (ICCA) in Dubai Knowledge Park. The program aims to teach students safe and healthy methods of food preparation and consumption through an interactive educational experience in order to ensure a sustainable, healthier and safer future for children.

The initiative symbolizes the Municipality's commitment to upholding the highest health and safety standards and promoting the significance of food safety to improve the standard of living for all Dubai residents and visitors. In order to fulfil the objectives of sustainable development and in line with the principles of the UAE's Year of Sustainability, it further aims to enhance collaboration with the private sector in this field.

Dubai Municipality, in partnership with the ICCA, will offer kids an educational experience using interactive food preparation activities focusing on food safety in a creative manner through this program, which will run throughout the year 2023. The program includes experts and chefs who will instruct kids on how to strengthen/refine their leadership abilities and help raise awareness on food safety among their parents and classmates by crowning them with the title of ‘Food Safety Heroes.’

Furthermore, to reach as many students as possible and share knowledge through internal student activities, numerous schools in the Emirate of Dubai will take part in the program, which aims to raise awareness among various segments of society, encouraging students to join the ‘I Pledge to Food Safety’ initiative through the website www.foodsafetypledge.com, and engage in continuous learning about food safety.

Students taking part in the program will learn how their health is directly impacted by the safety of the food they eat. The program will further emphasize the significance of preventing food waste and the role of safe and proper nutrition as a key element of food security. It will also explain the best practices that assure food safety and the sustainability of food ecosystems.