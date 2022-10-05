Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced that its Reading Box is back, inviting readers from all ages at City Centre Mirdif from 19 to 28 October 2022.

The Reading Box will welcome literature enthusiasts to enjoy a range of activities aimed at promoting the culture of reading among society, especially children. The initiative will offer several activities, including literary sessions, storytelling to children, interactive workshops that discuss important cultural issues, and other activities that contribute to making reading more a way of life and daily practice. The initiative’s full programme will be announced soon – stay tuned!

This is part of a series of programmes through which Dubai Culture seeks to empower the community with knowledge, and forms part of its commitment to support the National Literacy Strategy 2016-2026, which contributes to inspiring the younger generations and positively impacts habitual reading.

In order to ensure its continuity despite the pandemic, Dubai Culture launched a virtual version of the Reading Box in line with the National Reading Month in 2021, through which it provided a variety of educational and entertaining workshops.

-Ends-