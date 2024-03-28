Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Calendar, the official listings platform for events in the city, is providing Dubai residents and visitors with an exciting range of things to see and do this April, across lifestyle, live entertainment, and sport.

Key events in April include the iconic Dubai Food Festival, the highly anticipated Dubai Comedy Festival, prestigious sporting events like polo’s Dubai Cup, and outstanding live entertainment such as Afroworld, elrow XXL Dubai, Boyz II Men, and Arijit Singh.

Here are Dubai Calendar’s top picks of upcoming events this April:

LIFESTYLE

The Dubai Esports and Games Festival will take place for the first time at Dubai World Trade Centre from 19 April to 5 May. Bringing together industry experts, gaming celebrities and gamers, the third edition of the festival will feature tournaments, educational events plus the GameExpo Summit (1-2 May), GameExpo (3-5 May), and Play Beyond (4-5 May). Early bird tickets can be purchased now, starting at just AED 21.75 for students and AED 44.25 for adults.

One of Dubai’s flagship events, the Dubai Food Festival (19 April to 12 May) is a celebration of the city’s vibrant culinary scene. This year’s festival will serve up a menu of highlights including beachside pop-up e& Beach Canteen (19 April to 5 May), Foodie Experiences (19 April to 12 May), and Dubai Restaurant Week (26 April to 12 May).

British-Nigerian entrepreneur Steven Bartlett, known for his podcast ‘The Diary of a CEO’, is coming to the city on 21 April. Join him at the Coca-Cola Arena for an insightful talk as he shares life experiences and more during his new ‘The Business & Life Speaking Tour’.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Renowned Iranian vocalist Ebrahim Hamedi, popularly known as ‘Ebi’, is set to grace the stage once again in Dubai, performing at the Coca-Cola Arena on 9 April. Fans can anticipate an extraordinary performance featuring songs from Ebi’s latest project, Pooste Shir.

Dubai Opera is set to welcome singer Nawal El Kuwaitia for a mesmerising evening of enchanting melodies. On 10 April, the Kuwaiti singing sensation will serenade the audience with her timeless classics, promising an unforgettable experience for music lovers.

Popular Iranian musician Dariush is set to grace Dubai with a special performance at Dubai World Trade Centre's Sheikh Rashid Hall. With his unforgettable classics like Be Man Nagoo Dooset Daram and Dastaye To, fans can anticipate an evening filled with Persian tunes as Dariush takes the stage on 10 April.

Afroworld returns to the Coca-Cola Arena on 11 April with Nigerian rapper, singer, and songwriter Rema as the headline act. Fans can expect an electrifying performance with crowd favourites like Calm Down and Dumebi, continuing the event's legacy of infectious afrobeats.

Transitioning from music to comedy, audiences can anticipate another exciting instalment of non-stop jokes and belly-aching laughs at the 2024 Dubai Comedy Festival from 12-21 April at Dubai Opera. This year's event features an impressive roster of talent, including American Chris Distefano, French-Moroccan Gad Elmaleh, Palestinian-American Amer Zahr, husband and wife duo Spencer & Vogue, Indian Anubhav Singh Bassi and British trio Mo Gilligan, Frank Skinner and Al Murray.

On 12 April, Mohamed Ramadan, a prominent figure in the region's music scene, will grace the stage at The Agenda. Get ready for an unforgettable night as this versatile Egyptian artist performs his hit songs live, including Ya Habibi, Tik Tok, and Champion.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the city on the same day, Dubai Festival City Mall's Waterfront will host Arabic music sensation Saad Lamjarred. Renowned as the pioneer of Moroccan pop, Lamjarred is globally celebrated for his chart-topping track Lm3allem, which holds the Guinness World Record for the most-watched Arabic music video on YouTube to date. Joining him for an electrifying concert on 12 April will be Lebanese DJ Rodge.

Gear up for the second Middle East edition of elrow XXL, one of the world’s biggest dance music festivals, at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre on 13 April. With a stellar lineup of international acts and spectacular decorations, costumes, and confetti showers, get ready to be transported to a unique carnival fantasy land.

Two of the Philippines’ biggest music icons, Sarah Geronimo and Bamboo, will unite for an unforgettable concert at the Coca-Cola Arena on 14 April. Fresh from her show-stopping performance at the Pope’s historic Papal Mass, Sarah Geronimo returns to dazzle with her mesmerising vocals. Joining her is the incomparable Bamboo, an award-winning rock star known for his electrifying stage presence.

Australian artist The Kid Laroi will perform in Dubai for the first time on 19 April. At only 20, he's enjoyed massive success, with his hit Stay on the Billboard Hot 100 list for 17 weeks. Fresh from announcing his album The First Time, Laroi will take to the stage at the Coca-Cola Arena, joined by rapper Iann Dior and singer-songwriter Karl Wolf.

Sing along with Arab musical sensations Elissa, Haifa Wehbe and Saif Nabeel, performing live at the Coca-Cola Arena on 25 April. From Elissa’s soul-stirring style to Haifa Wehbe’s chart-topping hits, and Saif Nabeel’s sentimental ballads, prepare for an evening that will resonate long after the final note fades away.

Arijit Singh, known as the ‘King of Playback Singing’, is gearing up for another mesmerising night of Bollywood and pop hits at the Coca-Cola Arena on 27 April. Get ready for a night of romantic favourites like Kesariya, Samjhawan, and Tum Kya Mile on a never-seen-before purpose-built stage that will allow fans to experience his music and magic more intimately.

Get ready to welcome Grammy-winning R&B group Boyz II Men to the Coca-Cola Arena on 28 April. Featuring baritone Nathan Morris and tenors Wanyá Morris and Shawn Stockman, fans are in for a night of unforgettable tunes, including timeless classics like Motownphilly and It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday.

Step into the vibrant streets of Colombia in a special 90-minute dance, music, and theatre spectacle at Zabeel Theatre on 28 April. Travesia Colombia takes audiences on a captivating journey as two journalists explore Colombia’s beauty and diversity, revealing its history through stunning costumes, traditional choreography, and folklore.

SPORTS

Prepare for an action-packed sports weekend from 3-8 April as the Mina Cup youth football tournament returns to the JA Sports Centre for its third edition. Watch junior teams from top academies like Newcastle United FC, Norwich City FC, and Mexico’s Atlas FC go head-to-head with local UAE-based squads.

The third Kandura Rally on 13 April at Dubai Autodrome will feature more than 200 supercars, classics, muscle cars, and off-roaders. Motor enthusiasts can witness the first Hot Wheels Legends Tour in the Middle East, where selected cars will become collectibles on-site.

The Dubai Cup, the fifth and final event of the Dubai Polo Gold Cup Series, is a six to eight-goal handicap tournament attracting some of the world’s top polo players and teams. Held at the Al Habtoor Polo Club from 15-20 April, the event will offer the thrill of head-to-head competition in a family-friendly picnic atmosphere.

