​​​​UAE, Dubai – du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), is joining as a strategic partner for the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to honor mothers by establishing a AED 1 billion endowment fund to support the education of millions around the world.

Coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, the campaign reflects the UAE’s commitment to its humanitarian role and to extending aid to underprivileged communities around the world, while highlighting the bright side of the Emirati community, quick to support all aid efforts.

The partnership with the Mothers’ Endowment campaign affirms du’s commitment to supporting humanitarian and charity initiatives launched by the UAE, and to facilitating donations to various Ramadan campaigns launched under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

A noble example

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, said: “The Mothers’ Endowment campaign is a powerful message of compassion and goodwill from the UAE to the global community. By honoring and supporting mothers, who are pillars of strength and kindness, we not only express our gratitude but also contribute to a noble cause that positively impacts millions worldwide through educational initiatives.”

“Being a part of MBRGI’s Ramadan campaigns for the fifth consecutive year underscores du's commitment to social responsibility. As a proud Emirati company, we are fully dedicated to leveraging our resources and expertise to ensure the success of the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, embodying the core values of generosity and philanthropy ingrained in the UAE,” he added.

Technical support

du will be offering technical and logistical support to the campaign, while widely promoting it by changing its network name to Mothersfund-du. The telecom operator will help encourage participation by sending out SMS that introduce the campaign and its objectives,

Additionally, du announced it dedicated an exclusive set of special mobile numbers to be auctioned during the Most Noble Number charity auction in support of the Mothers’ Endowment campaign. The auction is held in conjunction with Emirates Auction on 24 March, with participation of businessmen and philanthropists.

The list of special numbers includes 0587777770, 0587777771, 0587777772, 0587777773, 0587777774, 0587777775, 0587777776, 0587777777, 0587777778 and 0587777779.

Sustainable support

In addition to reviving the concept of charity endowment, the Mothers’ Endowment campaign allows contributors to make donations on behalf of their mothers to honor them, highlighting mothers essential role in nurturing families and supporting the education of their children.

The campaign also aims to sustainably support underprivileged individuals through education, which gives them a chance to improve their quality of life and drives their stability and readiness for the job market.

Proceeds of the campaign will go towards implementing education projects in partnership with humanitarian organizations, providing millions around the world with the tools and skills needed for an independent stable life.

Donation channels

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Mothersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Mother” to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).