​​​​​Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s EV Green Charger initiative witnessed an impressive 59% increase in the usage of its "Green Charger" services for electric vehicles throughout 2023, clearly indicating the initiative’s success in promoting green mobility in Dubai. By 31 December 2023, DEWA’s EV Green Charger initiative recorded 1,145,427 charging sessions conducted by registered electric vehicles, with a 59% increase compared to 2022. Through this initiative, DEWA provided 23419.821MWh of electricity for charging EVs in Dubai from 2015 to the end of 2023, powering a cumulative electric vehicle distance of 117 million kilometres.

The EV Green Charger initiative supports the UAE’s leading position in the region in the adoption of EVs, as the UAE has one of the highest ratios of charging stations to EVs in the world. The initiative promotes green and sustainable transport in Dubai in line with the Emirate’s strategic objectives in terms of sustainability, air quality, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Dubai has seen a notable increase in the use of EVs since 2015. The number of EVs in the Emirate reached 25,929 vehicles by the end of December 2023, significantly advancing Dubai’s plans to shift towards sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation. The number of EV owners registered under the initiative has increased from a mere 14 in 2015 to more than 13,959 by the end of December 2023.

“We are keen to realise the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the smartest, happiest, and most future-ready city in the world. This supports the Dubai Green Mobility initiative 2030 and the National Electric Vehicles Policy. We are committed to advancing the UAE’s efforts to achieve net-zero. This is by lowering the carbon footprint in the transport sector, reducing energy consumption in the transport sector by 40%, reducing carbon emissions by 10 million tonnes by 2050, and increasing the share of EVs to 50% of the total vehicles on UAE roads by 2050. We will continue to foster the use of electric vehicles through continuous development of the green charging stations using technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. DEWA has launched several features to facilitate the charging of EVs on its public charging network, reduce charging time, enhance the infrastructure, and provide better access to charging facilities across Dubai. We provide innovative and environmentally friendly solutions to ensure a fast and smooth customer experience for users of electric and hybrid vehicles,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

A world-class infrastructure for EV stations

As part of its efforts to encourage environmentally friendly electric vehicles, DEWA has deployed 382 EV Green Charging Stations across Dubai, with many chargers having dual charging outlets. DEWA has installed four types of chargers: Ultra-Fast Charger (150 kW DC with ChadeMO and combo CCS sockets); Fast Charger (43 kW AC with Type 2 Socket, 50 kW DC ChadeMO and Combo CCS Sockets; Public Charger (2 x 22 kW AC, with double Type 2 Socket); and Wall-Box (22 kW AC, with single Type 2 Socket).

EV Green Charger Stations are available around the clock at key locations across Dubai. Customers can easily find charging station locations through DEWA’s website, smart app, and 14 other digital platforms.

DEWA allows customers to create an EV account through its website, smart app, or the Interactive Voice System (IVR) at DEWA Customer Care Centre. They can utilise the charging stations within an hour of vehicle registration. DEWA also launched the EV Green Charger User Dashboard to help customers better manage their EV Green Charger services. All customers, including unregistered ones, can also use the guest mode feature to charge their EVs.

