Dubai, UAE: In conjunction with the Reading Month in the UAE, which falls in March of each year, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) Women’s Committee organised an educational and cultural trip to the Mohammed bin Rashid Library in Dubai for 60 female employees from various divisions at DEWA.

“DEWA Women’s Committee helps to provide a positive and motivating work environment that supports female employees and ensures a balance between their professional, social, and family lives. We keep up with national and international events and collaborate with various entities to organise events and activities that encourage female employees to read sustainably and enhance their intellectual, linguistic, and educational abilities. Additionally, we aim to motivate their passion for knowledge, empowering them to achieve greater successes, excellence, and creativity, while actively participating in nation-building and preparing future generations equipped with knowledge to attain happiness for them and their families,” said Fatima Al Jokar, Chairperson of the Women’s Committee at DEWA.

“We provide all the opportunities, conditions, and capabilities that help female employees in various positions and responsibilities to succeed and develop. We aim to empower them to unleash their talents and abilities to innovate and be creative. This fosters cohesion and team spirit, reflecting positively on their professional performance,” said Aysha Al Asam, Vice Chairperson of DEWA Women’s Committee.Top of Form

DEWA’s female employees who participated in the trip expressed their happiness to visit the Mohammed bin Rashid Library. The library stands as a cultural and scientific landmark, rich in diverse and valuable knowledge resources for children, youth, and adults, with the aim of spreading and enhancing knowledge and building an advanced knowledge society. The female employees commended DEWA Women’s Committee for their role in strengthening their connection with books and motivating them to make reading a daily practice.

