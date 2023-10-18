Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Department of Community Development (DCD) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Accenture (NYSE: ACN) aimed at transforming Abu Dhabi's social sector and enhancing the well-being of its citizens and residents.

The MoU, signed at GITEX Global 2023, marks the beginning of a collaborative effort in which Accenture will leverage its cutting-edge A.I. solutions and global expertise in social development to introduce an all-encompassing service delivery model across the Emirate's social sector.

“The DCD is proud to collaborate with Accenture as we strive to continually enhance the social services we provide to various groups within Abu Dhabi and improve the quality of life for our community members H.E. Mazen Al Dahmani, Executive Director-Financial and Administrator Affairs at DCD, nbvhsaid. “Our commitment to innovation is underpinned by our recognition of the importance of pursuing a data-driven and science-based approach to enhancing our services. By embracing these principles, we align ourselves with global standards of excellence and ensure that we can serve the people of Abu Dhabi in the most effective and impactful way possible, making a lasting positive difference in our society."

Nadya Abdullah Kamali, Accenture’s UAE country managing director, said: “Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping to drive that change. Together with our clients, we are shaping a world where AI not only fuels efficiency and growth but also addresses social challenges to better serve citizens and transform lives for the better.”

Apart from the MoU signing, DCD has showcased six innovative projects at GITEX Global 2023 that reflect its commitment to developing digital tools used to study society and employing cutting-edge technologies to collect and analyze data.

With GITEX being a renowned technology exhibition, it is a prime location to present DCD’s latest innovative projects and technologies and reinforce its commitment to providing smart tools and platforms to understand and address society's needs and ensure a good quality of life for everyone in the community.

About the Department of Community Development

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) was established in 2018 to govern the social and community development sector through a set of policies, strategies, systems, and standards. The Department aims to improve the quality of life in the emirate and provide a dignified life for all, through high-quality, impactful, and efficient services. One of DCD’s priorities is to raise awareness about social issues pertinent to Abu Dhabi and its people and find innovative solutions.

There are 4 main entities under the umbrella of DCD, namely: Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (ADSSA), Authority of Social Contribution - (Ma'an), Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering, and Humanitarian Care - (Ewa'a), and Family Care Authority (FCA). The department also collaborates with 6 partners in the community development sector in Abu Dhabi to achieve the desired goals. These entities include Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), Family Development Foundation (FDF), The Social Care and Minors Affairs Foundation (SCMAF), Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA), and Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA).

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 733,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.