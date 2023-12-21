7,000 marriage contracts have been successfully processed digitally since October 2022

An option to either complete the marriage contract in person or opt for a remote process

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department introduced a new service that allows marriage contracts to be delivered instantly through text messages and approved electronic channels. This is the first service of its kind and it enables the marriage contract to be sent directly to the spouses during the contract session as soon as the officiant concludes the marriage contract and conducts the digital authentication.

Since the launch of this service in October 2022, the Judicial Department has processed approximately 7,000 digital marriage contracts. The entire process can be completed electronically, including the option of conducting the marriage contract session remotely through video conference technology. The final document of the marriage contract can be shared through official channels using a digital signature.

H.E. Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, the Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, highlighted the inclusion of the immediate issuance of marriage contracts during contract sessions as a component of the high-quality services provided in the judicial and notarial sector in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, in line with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to continuously improve and update the judicial system in a way that enhances the global standing and competitiveness of the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

In detail, the digital marriage contracts service allows customers to submit their applications through the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department's website using UAE Pass. After obtaining approval, they can complete the procedures and make electronic payments. They can then use the appointment booking system to choose whether to conduct the marriage contract in person or remotely via video call. The marriage contract is delivered digitally once the officiant completes the necessary procedures.

This digital service also offers flexibility in selecting the desired date for conducting the marriage contract. Customers can review the available times of the authorised officiants and receive the results of the suitors' medical examination automatically. Additionally, the service eliminates the need for paper records of the officiant by providing an electronic contract number that is digitally authenticated.