Top officials from Pakistan's largest conglomerate, Engro Corporation , were exonerated and acquitted by an accountability court in a case over a liquefied natural gas (LNG) contract, Engro said in a statement on Tuesday.

The case involved charges that Engro received unlawful help from the then government of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Engro Elengy, a subsidiary of Engro Corporation, is the largest LNG supplier in Pakistan, which has struggled with gas shortages for years. In its statement, Engro said it meets 15% of Pakistan's total gas requirements through the LNG terminal involved in the case.

"The Accountability Court has honourably exonerated and acquitted our Chairman Mr Hussain Dawood, Director Mr. Abdul Samad Dawood, and former CEO Mr. Sheikh Imran ul Haq, in the award of the LNG contract to Engro Elengy Terminal Limited, as no evidence was found to prove any illegality, irregularity, or loss to the national exchequer," the statement read.

