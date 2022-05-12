Abu Dhabi: – Abu Dhabi’s Department of Energy (DoE) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Ministry of Trade and Export Development for the Province of Saskatchewan, Canada, announced today that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on sustainable energy initiatives.

Signed on the side lines of the World Utilities Congress, the MoU establishes collaboration efforts in four key areas of carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS), hydrogen, small modular reactors (SMRs) and research and development to identify new innovative technologies that will allow both the DoE and Saskatchewan to reach net zero by 2050.

Discussing the significance of the agreement, HE Eng. Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of DoE, said that the document enshrines the intention of the two parties to forge a stronger relationship through increased collaboration and knowledge sharing with the aim of reaching their common goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

“I am delighted to announce that today the Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Trade and Export Development of the Province of Saskatchewan (Canada), with the document outlining our shared interests in innovation, diversification, clean technologies, economic advancement, and environmental sustainability in the energy sector,” he said.

“The Department of Energy is committed to building constructive partnerships with energy stakeholders from around the world to meet national targets of becoming carbon neutral within the next three decades. It recognises that it is the pooling of knowledge, resources and expertise that is essential in helping us meet this aim, as well as reach global energy targets. We are looking forward to building a long term relationship with Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Trade and Export Development to advance our mutual energy objectives and to create a cleaner and brighter future for all,” he added.

“We are honoured to have this opportunity to collaborate with the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy and look forward to increasing the cooperation and knowledge sharing between our two jurisdictions to find mutually beneficial ways to further reduce energy sector emissions. Saskatchewan has the food, the fertilizer, and the sustainable fuel this world needs and balancing economic opportunities for our province with maintaining a firm commitment to environmental protection measures is not only the right thing to do but it is good for our economy and building a strong Saskatchewan,” said Premier Moe.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two organizations will cooperate to share their knowledge and capabilities in the energy sector and will convene regularly to discuss developments and undertake key initiatives. Specific activities include each partner hosting two meetings, technical workshops, or seminars per year, with a joint review on the progress of the schedule being reported to the two stakeholders’ senior management annually.

The MoU establishes collaboration efforts in four key areas, with the first being carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS), with activities encompassing the assessment and development of new CCUS technologies, while the second covers hydrogen, including its production, transportation, storage and use. The third priority area is small modular reactors (SMRs), including their regulatory, policy, licencing, waste management, and safety and security aspects, with the fourth area focused on research and development, with agreed initiatives including the identification of new innovative technologies that will allow the DoE and Saskatchewan to reach net zero by 2050.

Witnessing the signing, HE Marcy Grossman, Ambassador of Canada to the UAE underlined that “Canada and the UAE have a long-standing energy relationship built on trade, investment, innovation and regulatory cooperation. This Memorandum of Understanding is an important milestone that will accelerate our countries’ shared vision to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.”

The MoU was formally signed at the DoE’s head office in Abu Dhabi. Signing on behalf of the department was HE Eng. Awaidha Murshed Al Marar with Honourable Scott Moe, Premier of Saskatchewan co-signing on behalf of the Ministry of Trade and Export Development, Saskatchewan. Attending the signing ceremony were H.E. Marcy Grossman, Ambassador of Canada to the UAE, and H.E. Eng. Ahmed Mohammed Belajer Al Rumaithi, Undersecretary of the DoE, along with a number of officials from both sides. The agreement remains effective for a period of three years, after which it will be reviewed by both parties.

