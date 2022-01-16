Abu Dhabi : The World Future Energy Summit 2022 will offer an unparalleled in-person business, innovation and knowledge exchange programme that runs in person from 17 – 19 January 2022 at ADNEC Abu Dhabi. Hosted by Masdar as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, and in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy and NEOM Energy & Water, the event is the place to discover innovative technology that can accelerate sustainable development and help solve climate change challenges. These top sustainable development innovations from around the world, have the potential to revolutionise key industries of urban mobility, clean energy, agritech and food security, and artificial intelligence.

These innovations are part of the ‘Innovate,’ a global Masdar City initiative, that provides a platform for innovation-focused companies from around the world to showcase their technologies to international investors and grants their companies exclusive access to the dynamic Abu Dhabi technology ecosystem. The Innovate initiative by Masdar showcases more than 18 new technologies and those on display at the World Future Energy Summit 2022 include:

Circa Biotech’s agritech solution upcycles food waste into high-quality animal feed, using industrial farming of an insect indigenous to UAE - the Black Soldier Fly.

FortyGuard cools cities by understanding data to control outdoor temperatures. It provides predictive analytics and modelling services for outdoor cooling scenarios.

Manhat is a deep technology start-up with patented technologies delivering sustainable solutions for water production, irrigation, and transportation.

Tenderd operates the largest online heavy equipment management and rental marketplace in the UAE and KSA. It is the Uber for equipment rentals.

QS Monitor is a platform for food and water safety. It minimises loss, monitors and tracks safety measures using technologically advanced models that are environmentally friendly.

Volts UAE produces and supplies energy storage devices and IT solutions that power smart homes.

Grant Tuchten, Group Event Director at World Future Energy Summit, said: “We are extremely proud to provide a platform to present cutting-edge global technology and innovation that helps accelerate the transition to clean energy, the adoption of circular economy, water security for arid regions. The World Future Energy Summit provides an unparalleled in-person experience for business, networking and knowledge exchange that addresses some of the biggest climate change challenges of today and of the future.”

Thought-leadership forums that focus on future energy and sustainability will feature industry leaders discussing how to leverage the latest technology and innovation. These forums include:

Solar & Clean Energy Forum: Improving long-term efficiency in solar facilities through digitalisation

EcoWASTE: Connected equipment and automation. Where tech meets waste management

Water Forum: Innovation highway: Advanced tech approached to wastewater

Smart Cities Forum: Digital Twins

Climate & Environment Forum: Circular Economy. From CO2 to valuable product

The World Future Energy Summit 2022, organised by RX Middle East, will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). Doors will open on Monday 17th January 2022 from 10:00am to 5:00pm. The in-person programme features a series of high-profile events and innovation showcases addressing current global challenges and the means with which the world can cooperate to build a sustainable future for everyone.

About World Future Energy Summit

The annual World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi is the world’s leading business event and exhibition for future energy, clean-tech, and sustainability. Bringing together government and business leaders, with 840 brands represented and approximately 34,000 attendees from 125 countries, it showcases pioneering technologies and ground-breaking thinking in energy, energy efficiency, water, solar, waste, smart cities, climate, and environment.

As a global hub for business, innovation, and knowledge exchange at the heart of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. The World Future Energy Summit inspires the advancement and transfer of ideas, technology, and investment across borders and between the public and private sectors worldwide, helping to stimulate sustainable growth for all stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.worldfutureenergysummit.com

About Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) is a global platform for accelerating the world’s sustainable development. The week brings together a unique fusion of policy makers, industry specialists, technology pioneers and the next generation of sustainability leaders. Through its initiatives and events, ADSW is a catalyst for sharing knowledge, implementing strategies, and delivering solutions to drive human progress. ADSW is committed to furthering our understanding of the major social, economic, and environmental trends shaping the world’s sustainable development. For more information, visit www.abudhabisustainabilityweek.com

About Masdar

Abu Dhabi’s renewable energy company Masdar is advancing the commercialization and deployment of renewable energy, sustainable urban development, and clean technologies to address global sustainability challenges. Wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company, the strategic investment company of the Government of Abu Dhabi, our mandate is to help maintain the UAE’s leadership in the global energy sector, while supporting the diversification of both its economy and energy sources for the benefit of future generations. Masdar’s renewable energy projects are in the UAE, Jordan, Mauritania, Egypt, Morocco, the UK, Serbia, and Spain. For more information about Masdar, please visit: www.masdar.ae. Stay connected: www.facebook.com/masdar.ae and www.twitter.com/masdar

About RX Global

RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries across 43 industry sectors.

RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.rxglobal.com

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalisation is approximately £33bn/€39bn/$47bn.*

*Note: Current market capitalisation can be found at http://www.relx.com/investors

