Abu Dhabi: - The fourth session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ concluded on 8th December 2021 with extensive discussions on the latest trends in cybersecurity in light of fast-evolving cyber risks and threats worldwide.

The high-level online leadership forum was hosted by the Department of Government Support (DGS), represented by the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA), and organized by Messe Frankfurt Middle East (MFME).

During the session themed ‘Cyber Next,’ global cyber experts, technology leaders, representatives of government and private entities, and VIPs shared their insights and analyses on new cyber security threats, as well as proven strategies to bolster cybersecurity landscape worldwide. .

Opportunities, new ideas, and innovations in the cybersecurity domain were also discussed. A panel discussion titled ‘Combating Intensifying Cybersecurity Risks and Improving Cybersecurity Landscape’ saw the panelists re-emphasizing the importance of international collaborations to unite efforts and ramp up the fight against digital threats.

The panel speakers comprised H.E Dr. Mohammad Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, Mr. Alrebdi Fahad Alrebdi, Deputy Governor for Policies and Regulations, National Cyber Security Authority, KSA, H.E. Askar Zhambakin, Vice Minister for Digital Development, Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations & Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan; Mr. Haider Pasha, Sr. Director and Chief Security Officer for EMEA, Palo Alto Networks, UAE; and Mr. Ahmed Etman, Managing Director, Security Lead, Accenture moderated the panel discussions.

Dr. Mohamed Abdelhameed Al Askar, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, said: “Increasing cybersecurity measures have never been more imperative than now, especially as we continue to steadily shift to the digital space. The impact of letting our guards down in the face of growing cyberattacks is costly for both individuals and corporations. The fourth virtual session, thus, provided an ideal platform for experts and stakeholders to connect and engage meaningfully to find solutions and identify opportunities. We are happy to host the ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ and set the stage for more in-depth discussions leading up to the Digital Next Summit in 2022.”

Also sharing his expertise, Mr. Ozgur Danisman, Vice President of Sales Engineering EMEA, Forcepoint, delivered a presentation on ‘Risk Adaptive Data Security for Today’s Hybrid Workforce.

The ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ was launched to provide an opportunity for delegates to network and explore the innovative products and solutions showcased by online exhibitors.

The forums complement the objectives of the Digital Next Summit, which will take place from February 22 to 23, 2022 in Abu Dhabi. The Digital Next Summit aims to foster stronger collaboration among governments and technology leaders in the private sector. It also seeks to elevate government services through leveraging digital technologies and meet the changing needs of citizens, societies, and businesses.

-Ends

Digital Next in social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/digitalnextsummit

Twitter: https://twitter.com/digitalnextAE

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/digitalnextsummit/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-next-summit/

About Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)

Abu Dhabi Digital Authority is leading the digital future of Abu Dhabi by supporting our government partners to deliver services and build ecosystems, that enrich quality of life and multiply opportunities for business and personal growth. ADDA supports Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation through strategies, policies, standards and enterprise architecture for increased government performance. In addition, ADDA delivers digital services, platforms and channels, and implement applied intelligence, shared government and cybersecurity solutions for government entities.

Background information on Messe Frankfurt

Messe Frankfurt is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. The Messe Frankfurt Group employs around 2,500* people in a total of 30 subsidiaries. The company generated annual sales of approximately €250* million in 2020 after having recorded sales of €738 million the previous year. Even in difficult times caused by the coronavirus pandemic, we are globally networked with our industry sectors. We have close ties with our industry sectors and serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of the Group’s key USPs is its closely knit global sales network, which extends throughout the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are expanding our digital expertise with new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services. Headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com

* preliminary figures 2020

For more information:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Tel: +971 2 4418995

Email : media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021