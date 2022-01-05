With fractional ownership, investors can diversify their portfolio into luxury real estate, with first-of-its-kind individual ownership certificate and guaranteed net annual returns as well as SLS lifestyle benefits.For high resolution images:

Dubai, UAE : In a pioneering initiative for UAE real estate, leading developer World of Wonders Real Estate Development (WOW RED) has announced the launch of fractional ownership at their stunning new luxury project, SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences. For the first time in the UAE, fractional ownership are being offered along with guaranteed net returns and individual ownership certificates. With investments starting at AED 460,000, this is a unique opportunity for local investors & expo attendees from across the globe to diversify their portfolio and own luxury real estate in a globally recognized brand.

Fractional ownership is an attractive opportunity for investors who prefer other asset classes and would like to add real estate to their portfolio. With this product, SLS Dubai is set to revolutionize property investments in the UAE as a safe and feasible way to invest in the sector, offering a whole new investment asset class.

SLS fractional ownership is unique in that, unlike those who offer time-share or traditional joint ownership, it offers an individual ownership certificate for each fraction. These can be re-sold without obtaining NOC from other fraction owners.

At a fraction of its cost and low entry price for a luxury asset, such fractional ownership model allows for secured annual returns and potential for higher capital value appreciation, all thanks to the already proven outstanding performance of SLS Dubai.

Yahya Alkan, CEO, WOW RED, said: “The fractional ownership investment at SLS Hotel & Residences is a groundbreaking initiative for the region, as we are making luxury real estate investments more accessible to more regional and international investors, especially EXPO 2020 attendees from across the globe who make up one of the major audiences. As Expo 2020 visitors are staying longer to experience what Dubai has to offer, this would be a great hassle free investment opportunity for them. With our innovative and inclusive model of fractional ownership, investors enjoy flexibility, peace of mind, and a vacation home in a world-class luxury development that is in close proximity to the Burj Khalifa – a global icon.”

The new SLS Hotel & Residences, strategically located in the city’s buzzing Burj Khalifa District, is one of the tallest hotels and residences in the region. Operated by the Accor Group, the 75-storey tower has 254 hotel rooms, 371 residential units, and 321 hotel apartments. The development features infinity pools 75 storeys high, with stunning views of the Burj Khalifa. An opulent sky lobby on the 71st floor offers a deluxe lounge and bar with panoramic views of the glittering Dubai skyline.

SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences is designed by award-winning architects Aedas and interior designer Paul Bishop. Developer WOW RED is a subsidiary of MAPA Group, a leading multinational with four decades of success and over 200 projects across the globe.

About World of Wonders:

World of Wonders Real Estate Development (WOWRED) is a privately-owned developer of integrated communities globally. The company’s vision is to design singular lifestyle experiences for discerning residents in a series of world-class branded destinations in major cities worldwide. With ambitions to be the real estate industry’s pre-eminent choice for investors, operating brands and residents alike, World of Wonders Real Estate Development places a premium on quality and excellence. WOWRED is a subsidiary of MAPA Group, a leading multinational with four decades of success and over 200 projects across the globe.

World of Wonders brings its longstanding experience to the region as leading hospitality developers globally, where the brand has successfully launched and managed a wide range of hotels and holiday villages. This foundation and track record of successful delivery in the hospitality sector will be the cornerstone of the company’s strategy to realise a global array of mixed-use projects.

