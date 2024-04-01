Cairo - Al Ahli Sabbour and the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) have launched Mint Real Estate Assets Management Company in the Egyptian market.

MINT is set to forge strategic partnerships that enhance and optimise the value and returns of investment (ROI) on real estate assets, according to a press release.

Ahmed Sabbour, Chairman of Al Ahli Sabbour, said; “This initiative is a key element of Al Ahli Sabbour's market expansion strategy, marking a significant transformation in Egypt's real estate investment landscape.”

“With the backing of 30 years of expertise and a proven track record of success, MINT is uniquely equipped to perform in-depth market analysis and skillfully manage the nuances of the sector," Sabbour added.

Tamer Erfan, Chairman of Mint, commented: "Drawing on over 30 years of domain expertise at Al Ahli Sabbour,…MINT's strategy for real estate assets is built on a solid understanding of market dynamics and key influencing factors, enriched by our vast experience.”

Mint will debut by focusing on amassing a premier portfolio of residential and commercial projects, before expanding into diverse real estate assets.

Alia El Nagdi, CEO of Mint, said: "We are charting a new direction in asset management by prioritizing a holistic market evaluation, targeting properties with high potential for growth.”

“Our goal is to cultivate a varied investment portfolio that not only meets current market demands but also sets new benchmarks for professional practice in the industry,” El Nagdi added.

