The centre is a trusted venue for international tournaments, leagues, teams, recreational players and family activities – it hosts over 17,000 monthly games.

Upgrades to the venue in partnership with Brunswick Bowling, a global leader in bowling technology, will mark a new era centred around the use of world-class technology and a renewed commitment to sporting excellence.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Zayed Sports City has begun a significant renovation of the Khalifa International Bowling Centre. The upgrade marks the first phase of a wider plan to reimagine the multi-purpose venue as a future-ready hub for international competition, community events, and youth talent development.

“We’re not just upgrading a much-loved venue – we’re creating a space that brings people together, from international federations and competitive leagues to casual players and local communities,” said Danny Klima, General Manager at Zayed SportsCity.

“This renovation of the Khalifa International Bowling Centre is another key step in our ongoing journey to reinvigorate ZayedSports City and strengthen its role as a leading destination for grassroots, national, and international sports.”

This latest upgrade, delivered in partnership with Brunswick Bowling, a global leader in bowling technology, will introduce advanced lane and scoring systems and further elevate the guest experience. Guests will also benefit from a refreshed journey through the venue, with improvements across the facility.

A reconfigured reception area, improved lobby flow and enhanced public spaces will create a more welcoming and seamless arrival, while modernised interiors will add comfort and convenience for every visitor. Together, these changes complement the technological upgrades on the lanes, ensuring that international and local players, families and spectators enjoy a world-class experience from the moment they enter the venue.

The bowling center will be closed for renovations from 25 November to 31 December and will reopen its doors again in the new year.

Opened in 1999 and purpose-built for elite competitions, the 40-lane facility has hosted a series of prestigious tournaments, including multiple World Championships, the Asian Bowling Championship and Special Olympics Games.

With over 17,000 games played every month, the centre remains a vibrant hub for both casual bowlers and professional athletes.

The centre’s enhancements reaffirm Zayed Sports City’s legacy as a sporting landmark and support OVG Middle East’s ambition to transform it into a future-ready destination for athletes, federations and fans as operators of the venue.