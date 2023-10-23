Dubai, UAE – Over the weekend, to raise awareness and support those with the condition, the non-profit organisation Middle East Arthritis Foundation (MEAF), hosted its signature annual nationwide-wide event commemorating World Arthritis Day 2023. This condition impacts the daily lives of 350 million people across different age groups, and in the UAE, approximately 1 in 5 individuals grapple with some form of arthritis.

The open-to-public community event was a memorable day to spread awareness of arthritis and ease the struggles of people fighting this debilitating disease. The gathering at the Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai, under the impactful theme ‘Inspired By Patients…Driven By Passion’ emphasised the importance of early detection of various autoimmune and rheumatic musculoskeletal disorders to pave the way for timely diagnosis and treatments.

The all-day event featured sessions by specialists in rheumatology, mental health, fitness, agility, and nutrition along with arthritis patients and advocates on strategies for a better quality of life while managing a chronic ailment. Attendees also had access to free hand ultrasound scans for arthritis detection and osteoporosis bone density tests. Sessions on yoga, meditation, and dance led by Dans Troupe were also a hit. New for 2023 were Qigong demonstrations by Master Can of ZenShaolin, focused on improving muscle function and mobility for arthritis patients.

To give Arthritis Heroes a stage to share their inspiring stories, the foundation also hosted the session 'Let's Talk - Inside our Arthritis Journey,' and included “Circles of Sharing and Caring," for rheumatologists, patients, and their caregivers. Through partnerships with various organisations, MEAF has demonstrated its vital role in raising arthritis awareness and highlighting its far-reaching impacts.

Dr. Humeira Badsha, Founding Member of MEAF, stated, "Many may perceive arthritis as an onset of ageing but in reality, it is one of the top causes of disability affecting 350 million people globally. Our World Arthritis Day event serves as a crucial platform for raising awareness about arthritis symptoms, ensuring timely detection, and offering essential guidance and support. It was heartening to witness a significant number of participants coming together to strengthen the MEAF community, where each faces their unique battle.”

Besides the annual World Arthritis Day event, the Middle East Arthritis Foundation (MEAF) supports people of all ages living with arthritis and hosts various events across the year to support arthritis warriors and raise awareness for the effective management and treatment of this chronic condition.

About Middle East Arthritis Foundation:

The Middle East Arthritis Foundation (formerly Emirates Arthritis Foundation) is a non-profit organisation that strives to breathe life into leading ideas on health, hope and happiness. Its goal is to improve the quality of life for people with arthritis through leadership training, in the prevention, control and cure of the disease. Founded in 2006, the Foundation has grown to support more than 2,000 patients today across the UAE. MEAF conduct an extensive range of events and programmes to support arthritis patients.