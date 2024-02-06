The annual Wonderers’ Kid Fest returns to Global Village for all children aged 3-16 between 9th -25th February from 5 pm – 10 pm daily and until 10:30 pm on weekends.

UAE, Dubai – Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping and entertainment, announced today the return of The Wonderers’ Kid Fest for its 9th edition.

Children are welcome to play on the famous life-sized boardgames such as ‘Snakes and Ladders’, which holds a Guinness World Record title for ‘largest Snakes and Ladders board game’ together with 4-In-A-Row, Battle Ships and two Stack ‘em games. Alongside these giant board games, young guests are invited to enjoy complimentary face painting, balloon modelling, inflatable clown parades, shows and meet and greets with their favourite characters at the Kids’ Theatre. Prizes will be available for the winners throughout the festival.

Families with their little ones can experience the outdoors in a fun and safe environment, with wonderful weather and in fantastic company, all at Global Village. The Wonderers’ Kid Fest will be taking place every day from 9th February until 25th February starting from 5 pm.

All Wonderers’ Kid Fest activities will be free of charge and included as part of the Global Village entry ticket.

About Global Village:

Global Village is the region’s original family destination for multicultural entertainment, dining, and shopping, welcoming more than 100 million visitors since opening its gates in 1997.

In Season 28, Global Village is hosting 27 pavilions representing over 90 cultures from around the world, over 3,500 shopping outlets and over 250 dining options. The park also host 400+ performers and showcase more than 200 performances each night. Guests can enjoy +195 rides and attractions at the Carnaval funfair. Global Village offers the largest and most varied range of events, shows, shopping and dining experiences.

In 2023, Global Village was named as the most visited attraction in the region by YouGov welcoming a record 9 million visitors and was once again recognised as one of the top 10% of attractions globally by TripAdvisor.

