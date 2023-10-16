Abu Dhabi: The Youth Environmental Education Conference (YEEC) is set to take centre stage at the prestigious 12th World Environmental Education Congress (WEEC), taking place in Abu Dhabi from January 29th to February 2nd, 2024. YEEC serves as an invaluable platform designed to engage and empower young minds to connect with their international peers, learn from each other, and gain valuable insights that will shape their roles as future environmental leaders.

Speakers at the event include leaders in the field of environmental education, sustainability, and youth empowerment. HE Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP28 and President of International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN); HE Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General, Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi; Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director General, Emirates Nature-WWF; Jack Dangermond, President and Co-founder at Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI); Lorenzo Fioramonti, Former Minister of Education, University and Research of the Italian Republic; and Ricky Kej, Music Composer and Environmentalist, among others, will share their invaluable insights and expertise. These influential voices will guide discussions, offer inspiration, and impart knowledge on environmental education.

Expressing the significance of YEEC, HE Ahmed Baharoon, Executive Director, Environmental Information, Science and Outreach Management, Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, said: "YEEC offers a launchpad for discussions amongst the youth on shaping a more sustainable future and driving positive change via environmental advocacy. With the younger generations poised to experience the far-reaching impacts of the climate crisis, this transformative platform will give young people a voice and enable them to champion environmental education on both a local and international level."

WEEC 2024, with YEEC a key fixture within the five-day programme, which includes four days of main programming and one day of excursions, is leading the way in revolutionising environmental education, and youth are right at the heart of this transformation. With its commitment to serve as a catalyst for change, the event aims to drive meaningful action in safeguarding the planet's future and acknowledging the role of education in shaping sustainable practices.

Under the theme 'Connecting People, Creating Tomorrow,' WEEC 2024 underscores Abu Dhabi’s commitment to instigating change through education and highlighting the continued prominence of environmental development on the UAE’s national agenda.

Offering a truly inclusive platform, uniting researchers, educators, students, decision-makers, NGOs, and media professionals, the five-day event is an opportunity for individuals from diverse backgrounds to converge, collaborate, and collectively advance environmental education and advocacy. In addition to the enriching conference sessions, participants will have the unique opportunity to explore the natural beauty of Abu Dhabi, visiting some of its most breathtaking nature sites, and immersing themselves in the local heritage during the region's most pleasant season.

Occurring every two years as one of the most critical global events gathering environmental educational experts worldwide, WEEC 2024 represents a transformative movement in environmental education for a greener future. With experts convening to review best practices, share experiences, and discuss research on environmental education methods and outcomes, the congress will play a pivotal role in raising awareness about the importance of preserving vital natural resources – emphasising resources common to the Middle East – and ensuring their sustainability for future generations.

The event's significance in education is further underscored by its alignment with the UAE's Green Education Partnership Roadmap, a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing sustainability education in the region and beyond. With its unique blend of global perspective, youth empowerment, and educational innovation, WEEC 2024 promises to be a game-changer in the field of environmental education and advocacy.

Registration is now open for the 12th World Environmental Education Congress, taking place in Abu Dhabi, 29 January to 2 February 2024. All participants and attendees at WEEC2024 should register online: WEEC 12 | Registration (weec2024.org)

