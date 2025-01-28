Doha – Healthcare professionals from across Qatar learned the most up-to-date weight management strategies at a symposium provided by Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q).

The one-day event featured presentations by 12 expert speakers on the intersection of biology, human behavior and public health in relation to weight management, typical dietary patterns in Qatar, strategies to preserve muscle mass during weight loss, the impact of sleep habits on obesity, and the long-term effects of bariatric surgery.

Other topics covered included the effects on metabolic, cardiovascular and renal health of the new generation of weight loss medications, weight management for adolescents, cosmetic issues arising from large-volume weight loss, potential applications for AI in weight management, and endoscopic weight loss interventions. The speakers were practicing clinicians and researchers working at some of the world’s leading healthcare institutions, including Hamad Medical Corporation, Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, Cleveland Clinic, and Aman Hospital, among others.

The symposium, which was directed by Dr. Tariq Chukir, assistant professor of medicine at WCM-Q and a consultant at the National Obesity Treatment Center at Hamad Medical Corporation, also featured four Q&A sessions to give attendees the opportunity to discuss the points raised in the presentations with the expert speakers.

Dr. Chukir said: “Obesity is highly prevalent in Qatar and represents a significant cause of morbidity. Qatar's Action Plan (2024–2030) on Obesity, Diabetes, and Modifiable Risk Factors for ASCVDs (atherosclerotic cardiovascular diseases) aims to both prevent and effectively manage obesity. The field of obesity is rapidly advancing, with emerging studies reshaping our approach to care. It was very pleasing to see so many local practitioners attend the event to hear our expert speakers sharing the latest strategies for obesity management.”

The course, titled Tackling Obesity: Multidisciplinary Approaches for Comprehensive Care, was accredited locally by the Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Healthcare Professions – Accreditation Section and internationally by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME). It was also accredited by SCOPE for 3.5 points towards SCOPE Certification – the only internationally recognized certification in obesity.

About Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar

Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar is a partnership between Cornell University and Qatar Foundation. It offers a comprehensive Six-Year Medical Program leading to the Cornell University M.D. degree with teaching by Cornell and Weill Cornell faculty and by physicians at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Sidra Medicine, the Primary Health Care Corporation, and Aspetar Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, who hold Weill Cornell appointments. Through its biomedical research program, WCM-Q is building a sustainable research community in Qatar while advancing basic science and clinical research. Through its medical college, WCM-Q seeks to provide the finest education possible for medical students, to improve health care both now and for future generations, and to provide high quality health care to the Qatari population.

