Sharjah: The 50th edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show (WJMES) continues to captivate visitors with a variety of limited-edition and unique masterpieces of stunning watch and jewellery collections that were exclusively designed to be unveiled during the current edition, which will run until October 9.

The Turkish jeweler " Kiswa Jewellery" displayed special gold crafts under the theme "Jewellery passed down through generations," inlaying pieces and scents from the Kaaba's covering in gold and silver works. The Kiswa dates back to the Ottoman era.

The Turkish jeweler has revealed its Kaaba-inspired masterpiece during the exhibition, besides a handful of rare and exclusive pieces. These included silver and gold-plated crafts created from ancient Holy Kaaba keys dating back to 1447–1512 as well as a $20k rare watch that was made by hand from ivory using 3D printing and gold water paint.

The Embassy of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay has gone above and beyond with its pavilion, showcasing an impressive collection of amethyst and psychic stones. The Italian company Salvatore Nardelli, which has been participating in the exhibition for 8 years and owns about 300 gold and jewellery stores in Italy, displayed hundreds of pieces, including jewellery made of diamonds and gold, inspired by Italian culture.

HE Saif Mohammad Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, emphasized that the show has developed into a must-visit event, offering a special platform to promote international and local brands, jewellery makers, and designers, as well as a perfect opportunity to showcase their creativity and one-of-a-kind works of art.

Al Midfa noted that many exhibitors are eagerly waiting for the show to introduce their exclusive and rare designs and provide their best gold and jewelry products. This demonstrates the significance of the event for the local, regional, and global jewelry industries as well as for prestigious jewellery companies that are keen to take part in the bi-annual event hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah every year.

