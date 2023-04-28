Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Czech Tourist Authority – CzechTourism in cooperation with the Embassy of the Czech Republic in the UAE will be participating at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) for its 30th edition that is taking place from 1st - 4th May 2023 bringing a delegation of eight Czech partners.

CzechTourism will be meeting and networking with representatives from top tour operators, airlines, media and key stakeholders from the travel industry to discuss cooperation and collaboration opportunities to promote Czechia in the Middle East region.

Travel from UAE to the Czech Republic has seen a surge in 2022 with a year on year increase of 330.61% in average number of nights over 2022 and 2021. In 2022, Czech Republic welcomed over 84,000 number of overnight stays from travellers of Saudi Arabia for an average length of stay of 6 days.

Marek Kroutil – international markets manager, CzechTourism added “We are very excited and looking forward to being back at the global prestigious event - ATM 2023 after three years post the Covid-19 recession and be a part of the travel fair. We are very flattered to see the numbers growing back to the Czechia from this region. Travellers from the Middle East visit the destination for spa, summer holidays with family, MICE groups as well as with our efforts to promote other products like Christmas markets, we have noticed that winter activities are slowly gaining popularity too. I am proud that our spa towns were awarded with the UNESCO as the great spa towns of Europe and gulf travellers consider Czechia as a preferred spa and wellness destination.”

CzechTourism in the Middle East is targeting the country in the region as a premium destination targeting families, experiential travellers, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) and leisure travellers through various B2B and B2C activities like destination workshops, roadshows, familiarization trips and joint collaborations with travel agents, airlines and media.

Brno, South Moravia, Cesky Krumlov, Spa triangle of West Bohemia- Karlovy Vary, Františkovy lázně and Mariánské Lázně, are some of the cities and places in the Czechia promoted beyond Prague through strategic activities in this market.

In April this year, Czech Tourism Authority has also launched a dedicated website that features a range of informative articles, guides and resources on sustainable travel, eco-friendly accommodation, green transportation. This is an approach focused on sustainability in the Czechia aiming to promote sustainable and responsible tourism practices and to raise awareness about the importance of protecting its natural and cultural heritage.

https://www.visitczechrepublic.com/en-US/sustainable-travel

The CzechTourism delegation includes the following partners-

Hotel Properties: Barcelo Hotel, The Julius

Spa Resorts and Hotels - Orea Hotels, Jáchymov – Axxos Hotels, Grand Hotel Pupp, Savoy Westend Hotel

Destination Management Company (DMC): Graficon DMC

Shopping Outlet: Fashion Arena

About Czechia

The Czechia in Central Europe, is a country that's known for over twelve hundred castles, sixteen UNESCO World Heritage Sites, thermal spa’s, crystals, glass and a long history. Apart from Prague, and known for it’s therapeutic spas not only in Karlovy Vary, the Czechia has picturesque places like Český Krumlov, South Moravian region – Brno and the beautiful cultural Landscape the Lednice – Valtice complex. The local currency is Czech Korona.