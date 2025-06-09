As the film and tourism industries converge for the 7th annual International Tourism Film Festival Africa (ITFFA) in Sandton this week, the spotlight turns to the powerful role of film in driving destination tourism.

Taking place from 3–6 June at Hotel Sky, the festival will explore how high-profile productions — many shot in South Africa, a global filming hotspot — contribute to job creation, infrastructure development and increased tourism arrivals.

Co-founder of the festival together with Caroline Ungersbock, festival director James Byrne describes this unique event as ä pioneering platform celebrating tourism-focused films and video content.

Honouring global tourism content

"The ITFFA honours all video content related to the travel and tourism industries, including TV ads, promotional films, video content, campaigns, blogs and vlogs, documentaries, reports and magazine programmes. All film and video products that are related to the promotion of tourism destinations, products, or services are eligible to be entered into the film festival awards, and will be screened during the conference itself, the only one of its kind on the continent," comments Byrne.

With a wealth of experience, passion, and innovation in the entertainment and hospitality sectors, he brings a unique perspective to his role at ITFFA.

His deep understanding of the industry and his commitment to fostering creativity and collaboration have been instrumental in establishing ITFFA as the premier tourism film festival in Africa.

Since co-founding ITFFA with Ungersbock in 2019, Byrne has been the driving force behind the festival's growth and success. Under his guidance, ITFFA has received more than 4,000 film entries from 94 countries, showcasing the best in tourism-related video content across various platforms.

Empowering young African creatives

"Our vision for the festival extends beyond simply recognising exceptional content; we are also dedicated to empowering young African creatives by providing them with access to tangible work opportunities and the ability to earn real-time income from their work."

This is translated into the annual Young Creatives Student Challenge that runs alongside ITFFA, offering young film students mentorship, guidance and editing skills to create professional tourism content for clients, using their smartphones, which can be monetised.

This year’s challenge has seen five teams of two students each from Wits and UJ visiting the Joburg inner city in partnership with Nikon, Panavision, Jozi My Jozi and The Bannister Hotel, to film content around Maboneng, Newtown, Ponte, and Braamfontein.

The winning team, announced during the festival, will receive a cash prize of R10,000 to go towards building their content creation careers.

Driving Africa’s creative and tourism economy

A passion for connecting people, creating engaging experiences, and promoting Africa's rich cultural heritage lies at the heart of ITFFA's mission. The founding partners also have a firm belief in the power of film and tourism to drive economic growth, create jobs, and change the global narrative surrounding Africa.

ITFFA is positioned as a catalyst for the development and growth of the African audio-visual industry, while also integrating the global creative community.

Looking ahead, the vision for ITFFA in 2025 and into the future is to continue defining the inextricable linkages between film and tourism, making the potential low-lying yields accessible to all, while empowering young African creatives to establish sustainable careers in the industry.

“With our unwavering commitment to innovation, collaboration, and the celebration of exceptional content, the team is poised to lead ITFFA to new heights and shape the future of the tourism and travel industry. We invite everyone in the industry to join us for the ride!" concludes Byrne.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).