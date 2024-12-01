The "Open Day" event, organized by Vatel Hotel & Tourism Business School in Bahrain under the theme "Explore, Experience, Engage," attracted an impressive turnout. The event showcased promising job opportunities in the tourism, hospitality, and hotel sectors and was regarded as a great success.

The event was held in collaboration with the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, one of Bahrain’s top luxury hotels, renowned for its breathtaking views and prime location in the heart of Manama. The event not only provided valuable insights into the hospitality industry but also emphasized the importance of engaging Bahraini and Gulf youth in this growing and dynamic sector.

The Open Day offered an exclusive opportunity for students and their families to explore the tourism, hospitality, and hotel sectors through a comprehensive tour of the Four Seasons Hotel. Attendees were given behind-the-scenes access to the hotel's operations, learning about various technical units and how the hotel ensures seamless and impeccable service.

The tour also gave participants a detailed view of the hotel’s management processes, showcasing how the staff provides world-class service through a highly professional, error-free approach. From the laundry department to the renowned kitchens and guest service offices, attendees were introduced to the different hotel departments and gained a deeper understanding of their functions. They learned from the Four Seasons’ dedicated team about the importance of maintaining consistent service standards and delivering exceptional guest experiences.

The event concluded with an interactive session, where attendees engaged in open discussions with faculty members, staff, students, and alumni from Vatel Bahrain, as well as experts from Four Seasons Hotel. This session allowed students and parents to ask questions and receive guidance on careers in the hospitality and tourism sectors.

Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Director of Vatel Bahrain, expressed his delight with the event’s success. “We are thrilled with the great turnout and the remarkable engagement from participants,” he said. “Students and their parents benefited from interacting with an esteemed group of students, graduates, and professionals from both the hotel and the college, who were eager to answer all inquiries.”

Shaikh Khaled emphasized the college's commitment to continuing its community-focused programs, designed to raise awareness about the value of specialized higher education in the fields of hospitality, tourism, and hotel management. He noted that these sectors are gaining widespread popularity at local, regional, and international levels, and they meet the growing demands of the global labour market.

He added that the event provided an excellent opportunity for attendees to learn about the college's programme, as well as the various roles and departments within the hotel industry. “The diversity of opportunities in this sector was clearly demonstrated,” he said.

During the event, participants were able to hear from the college’s staff about the academic programme offered at Vatel Bahrain, including insights on how to excel in both theoretical and practical studies. Faculty members also provided guidance on how to maximise the benefits of academic experiences to achieve the best outcomes.

Shaikh Khaled highlighted the college’s major role in advancing and modernising the tourism and hospitality sector in Bahrain. He noted that the college’s innovative educational and training program is designed to keep pace with industry developments and provide the labour market with highly qualified professionals in these fields.

He reaffirmed Vatel Bahrain’s ongoing commitment to supporting the kingdom’s Economic Vision 2030. “We are dedicated to contribute to various tourism projects and provide the labour market with skilled local talent who meet international standards,” he said, adding that the college’s global reputation in the hospitality and tourism sectors is well-established.

In addition, Shaikh Khaled praised the successful partnership with the management of the Four Seasons Hotel. He noted that the hotel offers valuable job opportunities to Vatel graduates across various departments, creating a strong community partnership that benefits both parties. “Four Seasons is one of the largest and most prestigious hospitality companies in the world,” he said. “We truly value the strong collaboration with the hotel, especially in delivering community programs aimed at introducing the tourism and hospitality sectors to the public.”