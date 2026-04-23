Dubai Restaurant Week will bring together more than 125 restaurants spanning over 25 cuisines, from fine dining to premium casual concepts, including homegrown and award-winning favourites

Taking place from 1-17 May 2026, diners can enjoy curated set menus for lunch at AED 125 and for dinner at AED 250, available to book exclusively via Careem DineOut

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Restaurant Week returns this May, featuring over 125 participating restaurants and more than 25 cuisines, offering residents and visitors the opportunity to experience Dubai’s dynamic dining scene through specially curated menus that showcase the city’s diverse culinary landscape at exceptional value.

Running from 1 to 17 May 2026, this year’s edition brings together more than 125 restaurants, ranging from fine dining and premium casual to homegrown concepts, including some of Dubai’s finest venues recognised by MICHELIN, Gault&Millau, and MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants.

Each experience is anchored by a two-course lunch at AED 125 and a three-course dinner at AED 250 per person, providing access to signature dishes across many of the city’s most sought-after restaurants. Guests can explore menus from some of the world’s most celebrated kitchens, featuring over 30 MICHELIN Guide-listed restaurants, including one Michelin-starred venue. The line-up brings together an exceptional roster of world-renowned chefs, including Nobu Matsuhisa, Gordon Ramsay, Izu Ani, Alvin Leung, Akira Back, Kelvin Cheung, and Hadrien Villedieu, alongside standout homegrown concepts, such as Girl & The Goose – Restaurante Centroamericano by Gabriela Chamorro.

New for 2026, bookings are fully integrated with Careem DineOut, enabling a seamless experience from exploration to reservation, while supporting participating restaurants in reaching new audiences through targeted digital engagement.

“This year’s Dubai Restaurant Week demonstrates how much Dubai’s culinary scene has grown and the role it plays in shaping its future,” said Ahmad Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment. “When we first launched it, it featured only 30 restaurants, and now we have more than 125 participating restaurants championing an exceptional mix of homegrown and international venues, making Dubai Restaurant Week one of the most anticipated events in the city each year.” He added: “Thanks to our partnership with Careem, the booking journey is now more seamless than ever, connecting diners directly with the experiences that they are looking for.”

From globally acclaimed cuisines such as Japanese, Italian, Latin American, Middle Eastern, and Indian to distinctive homegrown concepts, including Gerbou, a fine dining concept celebrating Emirati hospitality and culture, Dubai Restaurant Week reflects the breadth of the city’s gastronomy scene.

Whether revisiting a favourite or discovering something new, Dubai Restaurant Week invites residents and visitors to explore the city one dining table at a time.

To learn more about the participating restaurants, visit https://www.visitdubai.com/en/festivals-and-events/dubai-restaurant-week.

Bookings are exclusively available via Careem DineOut.

For media inquiries, contact DFRE@sevenmedia.ae

ABOUT DUBAI RESTAURANT WEEK 2026:

Dubai Restaurant Week (DRW) is a flagship city-wide gastronomy event designed to celebrate and elevate Dubai’s dynamic dining scene by offering curated set menus at exceptional value across a selection of the city’s leading restaurants, ranging from fine-dining restaurants to premium casual and homegrown concepts, offering a wide array of global cuisines including Middle Eastern, Pan Asian, Mediterranean, and more.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE)

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

For further information, please contact:

Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism

mediarelations@dubaidet.ae