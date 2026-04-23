Danube Hospitality, a leading hospitality supplier in the Middle East will host a five-day warehouse event from April 29 to May 3, introducing a hybrid format that caters to both business customers and individual consumers amid shifting market dynamics. The sale will offer discounts of up to 80%, varying across various household & hospitality products.

The initiative comes at a time when the hospitality sector is navigating a complex global environment due to the geopolitical uncertainties, with operators increasingly focused on cost efficiencies, flexible sourcing, and reliable supply channels. In parallel, individual consumers are also showing growing interest in price sensitive purchasing and value-driven buying that does not pinch their pockets.

Against this backdrop, the warehouse event is designed to provide dual access where they will be serving restaurants, caterers, and hospitality businesses alongside retail customers seeking wholesale pricing across a range of premium products.

“We’re seeing procurement needs evolve across both our business clients and individual buyers,” said Mr. Azhar Sajan, Director of Danube Hospitality. “This format allows us to respond to both segments, supporting hospitality operators while also opening up access for consumers looking for value and convenience.”

The hybrid B2B and B2C approach reflects a broader shift in the market, where traditional wholesale environments are becoming more accessible to a wider audience. Industry observers note that such formats are gaining traction as businesses and consumers alike adapt to more price-conscious and efficiency-driven purchasing behaviors.

The event will feature a wide assortment of hospitality supplies and equipment such as premium crockery, glassware and kitchenware and more, with structured access designed to accommodate both trade buyers and the general public.

This warehouse sale is in collaboration with Jashanmal and will take place from April 29 to May 3 at Cityland Mall, and will be open to both wholesale and retail customers.