ABU DHABI - Agthia Group, one of the region’s leading food and beverage companies, today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AD Ports Group, the leading global facilitator of trade, logistics, and industry.

The MoU was signed by Mubarak Almansoori, Chief Corporate Services Officer, Agthia Group, and Qusai Kankazar, Chief Operations Officer, Logistics Cluster, AD Ports Group, at the inaugural edition of the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition, which is currently taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) until 8th December, 2022.

Under the terms of the agreement, Agthia Group and AD Ports Group will collectively explore opportunities to enhance Agthia’s supply chain connectivity, improve logistics and operational efficiencies, and accelerate the implementation of digital-first initiatives.

In particular, the two companies will work together to optimise Agthia’s logistics operations, leveraging AD Ports Group’s experience in providing integrated and fully customisable end-to-end logistics solutions and supply chain data analytics, along with the two organisations’ collective expertise in serving the food sector.

Alan Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Agthia Group, said, “Investing in supply chain efficiencies and digital-first initiatives is key to creating long-term value across our organisation. This important MoU reflects a desire by both parties to share their knowledge and expertise to improve the end-consumer experience and help future-proof growth.”

Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, commented, “AD Ports Group has prioritised the development of innovative technology and advanced logistics services for the food sector as part of our support for the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy, and we are pleased to work with Agthia Group to strengthen their supply chains and deliver new efficiencies by taking advantage of our world-class logistics infrastructure, capabilities and expertise.”