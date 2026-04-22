Manama – Arabian Gulf University: The Arabian Gulf University is organizing a specialized international scientific conference on the applications of artificial intelligence in the healthcare sector, to be held from November 5 to 7, 2026, in the capital, Manama, with the participation of a select group of experts, academics, and specialists from the region and around the world. The event aims to discuss the latest innovations and practical applications of artificial intelligence in various fields of medicine, including cardiology, diabetes, medical education, and genomics.

Dr. Ghazi bin Abdulrahman Al-Otaibi, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Scientific Research, explained that the conference program includes a number of advanced topics, with scientific sessions focusing on the use of AI technologies in the prevention of heart disease and the prediction of its risks, supporting the care of patients with diabetes and obesity through continuous monitoring and personalized treatment, as well as developing diagnostic imaging techniques and improving their accuracy.

He noted that specialized sessions will explore the applications of artificial intelligence in emergency and intensive care units, including intelligent patient triage, early detection of critical conditions, and the customization of treatment plans to enhance the efficiency of medical response and the quality of healthcare.

The conference will also address the ethical and regulatory dimensions associated with the use of artificial intelligence in healthcare, with a focus on protecting patient privacy and ensuring the responsible and safe use of modern technologies, In addition to discussing its role in advancing nursing, medical education, and precision medicine through clinical decision support, remote monitoring applications, and the training of digital healthcare professionals capable of keeping pace with rapid technological transformation. The conference will also feature a student session reviewing AI applications in medical education.

The discussion will extend to the fields of genomics and bioinformatics, including the discovery of biomarkers, the acceleration of drug development, and the prediction of treatment response, as well as the enhancement of primary and virtual care services and the improvement of chronic disease management outside traditional healthcare facilities.

The conference will conclude with practical workshops addressing the use of artificial intelligence in interpreting electrocardiograms, clinical research design, and health data analysis, as part of an accelerating trend toward integrating these technologies into the healthcare system, thereby contributing to improved service efficiency and quality, while emphasizing the synergy between technological innovation and human expertise.