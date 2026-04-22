The pavilion welcomed over 1,242 visitors on the third day of DSA 2026, including senior military officials and high-level international delegations

Royal delegations and high-profile dignitaries continued to converge at the UAE pavilion, reinforcing its standing as a leading platform for global defence cooperation

The pavilion saw significant engagement throughout the day, hosting 104 meetings between UAE defence companies and international partners

Abu Dhabi, UAE/ Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: The United Arab Emirates National Pavilion has sustained its strong momentum on the third day of the Defence Services Asia Exhibition and Conference (DSA) 2026, held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur, drawing significant engagement from participating international delegations, distinguished dignitaries, and senior defence leaders.

The UAE Pavilion is participating at DSA 2026 with the support of the UAE Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company. This participation underscores the UAE’s commitment to advancing global defence partnerships, fostering innovation, and positioning the nation as a global leader in next-generation defence and security solutions.

On the third day, the pavilion welcomed over 1,242 visitors, sustaining the exceptional momentum built over the preceding two days, and highlighting the growing international recognition of the UAE as a hub for cutting-edge defence technologies and solutions.

The pavilion also welcomed a high-level royal delegation, led by His Royal Highness Tunku Besar Tampin Tunku Syed Razman bin Tunku Syed Idrus Al-Qadri, Y.A.M. Brigadier General, Commander-in-Chief of Selangor, Tengku Abdul Samad Shah Al-Haji Ibni Almarhum Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Al-Haj; Dato' Sri Ts. Nor Hisham bin Mohammad, Director-General of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department; and the Chief Minister of Selangor state, Amirudin Shar.

Additionally, the pavilion saw a significant increase in strategic engagements throughout the day, with more than 104 high-level meetings conducted between leading Emirati defence companies and senior representatives of key international firms to explore potential collaborations, procurement opportunities, and long-term partnership frameworks, reinforcing the UAE’s role as a strategic partner across key regional defence and security markets.

The United Arab Emirates National Pavilion invites visitors and partners to explore the full breadth of the UAE's defence capabilities and security offerings at Hall 4, Stand 4100, until 23 April 2026.

About Modon:

Modon is an international holding company, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). We are at the forefront of urban innovation, creating iconic designs and experiences that continually surpass expectations. Our primary business sectors include real estate, hospitality, asset management, investments, events, and tourism. Our goal is to deliver long-term, sustainable value, laying the foundations for intelligent, connected living.

About ADNEC Group:

ADNEC Group, part of Modon Holding, is renowned for its rich legacy and diverse business operations and stands as a formidable force in global business and leisure tourism. The Group is a leader in managing and developing international strategic assets and contributes to the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s economy.

ADNEC Group’s diverse business clusters span Venues, Events, F&B, Services, Tourism and Media. The Group operates the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the largest event venue in the MENA region and ADNEC Centre Al Ain, as well as the Business Design Centre and ExCeL London in the United Kingdom.

Capital Events, the events management arm of ADNEC Group, is the leading organiser of some of the world’s most iconic events across strategic industry sectors, including Defence and Security, Maritime Lifestyle, Media, Food & Beverage and Technology. Through its growing portfolio, Capital Events plays a crucial role in supporting Abu Dhabi to achieve its growth objectives as a global hub for business and leisure tourism.

ADNEC Group’s Services cluster includes its subsidiary Capital 360 Event Experiences, which provides distinguished event experiences to its clients and stakeholders. The Group also launched Capital Protocol in 2023, which provides a specialised VIP protocol service which is operated by its Service cluster.

ADNEC Group F&B cluster consists of Capital Catering and Royal Catering Services, which caters to numerous sectors including aviation, healthcare, defence, energy, business and industry, and event venues.

Tourism 365, the Group’s tourism arm, delivers tailored tourism services and operates Capital Holidays, a fast-growing tour operator with a global footprint across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UK and Germany.

Additionally, twofour54, a key player in Abu Dhabi’s sustainable media and film industry, is part of ADNEC Group’s diversified portfolio, further reinforcing its role in advancing the emirate’s creative economy.

Recognised internationally for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, ADNEC Group has garnered numerous awards, solidifying its status as a leader in the industry.

For media enquiries, please contact: ADNEC@Apcoworldwide.com