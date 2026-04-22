Major preparations are underway for The Marketers League, as final touches are being put in place for the largest gathering of marketers in Egypt. The conference is set to launch its ninth edition this year under the theme “The Board Edition,” marking a milestone by hosting, for the first time, board chairpersons from various sectors in Egypt. The event will explore key current developments and their impact on markets, while also celebrating a full decade of influence on the marketing and business landscape in Egypt and the Arab world.

This year’s edition, announced by Engineer Samer Farag, CEO of Sun and Sam and Conference Chairman, introduces an evolved vision reflecting the transformation of marketing from a purely executive function into a central pillar in decision-making. For the first time, the conference expands its dialogue to include board members and CEOs alongside marketing leaders, strengthening the connection between marketing strategies and broader institutional growth agendas.

The event will feature a distinguished lineup of prominent figures, including Dr. Ahmed Ghoneim, CEO of the Grand Egyptian Museum Authority; Dr. Wael Kortam, Professor of Marketing and Director of the Advanced Marketing Research Center; Dr. Ibrahim Hegazy, Head of Marketing at the American University in Cairo; Eng. Ahmed Sabbour, Chairman and Managing Director of Al Ahly Sabbour Developments; Eng. Mohamed El Aasar, Chairman of Margins Developments; Eng. Mahmoud Moneib, Founder and Chairman of Finest Hospitality Solutions; Dr. Amr El Adl, Vice President and CEO of MBG Developments; Dr. Sherine Helmy, CEO of Pharco; Eng. Hisham Mehran, CEO of Orange Egypt; Eng. Ayman Amer, General Manager of SODIC; Dr. Mohamed El Refaei, CEO of Misr El Kheir Foundation; Mr. Ayman Zahran, Marketing Director at Talaat Moustafa Group; Mr. Ehab Gohar, Founder of Animation Advertising and Co-founder of Animation Events & Media; media personality Rami Radwan; Eng. Hossam Saleh, CEO of Business at United Media Services; Mr. Wael Fakharany, Regional Director of Adobe Middle East & Africa; Mr. Alaa El Kakhy, Founder and Chairman of Al-Nahar TV Network; Dr. Hamed Shamma, Professor of Marketing at Onsi Sawiris School of Business, AUC; Dr. Rami Khodeir, Founder and Managing Director of AIM and Professor of Branding and Marketing; Mr. Medhat Yassin, Strategic Marketer; Mr. Mohamed Nagaty, tech entrepreneur and investor; Mr. Omar Islam, Chairman of ITC Group; Mr. Hamed Arafa, Founder and Chairman of Highlights; Mr. Hazem Hamada, Chairman of United Exhibitions & Events; Mr. Sherif Monsef, CEO of Connection Marketing Ventures & Connection Sports; Dr. Lamis Negm, Advisor to the Chairman of the Financial Regulatory Authority for CSR; Dr. Dalia Abou El Magd, CEO of DDA; and Eng. Amal Mabdy, Marketing Director at Misr El Kheir Foundation, alongside a wide range of decision-makers and industry experts.

The summit is expected to bring together over 500 CEOs, board members, and leading marketing executives to participate in specialized panel discussions addressing the role of marketing across key sectors, including investment, real estate, technology, energy, and healthcare. Discussions will focus on how marketing supports growth strategies and enhances institutional value.

The choice of the Grand Egyptian Museum as the venue reflects a unique symbolic dimension, combining Egypt’s rich cultural heritage with a modern platform for dialogue on the future of business. The setting aims to foster knowledge exchange and build impactful partnerships among market leaders. The conference will also be supported by a large-scale advertising campaign and extensive media coverage.