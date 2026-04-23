Manama, Bahrain – CTM360, a Bahrain-based cybersecurity company, showcased its global presence as a Platinum Sponsor at the FIRST Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) Conference 2026, held in Munich, Germany.

The event, organized by the Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams (FIRST), brought together leading cybersecurity experts, organizations, and intelligence professionals from around the world to collaborate on advancing cyber threat intelligence and strengthening global cyber resilience.

CTM360’s participation as a Platinum Sponsor underscores Bahrain’s growing presence in the international cybersecurity landscape. Guided by its vision to “build locally, scale globally,” the company showcased its preemptive approach to cyber threat intelligence, shifting beyond traditional reactive models toward early detection and prevention of cyber risks.

At the conference, CTM360 highlighted an intelligence-driven model built on early signals such as Indicators of Exposure, Warning, and Attack, enabling organizations to identify vulnerabilities and act before threats materialize.

Speaking on the occasion, Mirza Asrar Baig, CEO & Founder of CTM360, said: “Indicators of Compromise are about someone else, somewhere else, whereas Indicators of Exposure, Warning, and Attack are about you and now. Our focus is on helping organizations identify risks early and take action before an attack materializes.”

This milestone marks another step forward in positioning Bahrain as a hub for cybersecurity excellence, with homegrown companies like CTM360 contributing to global conversations and shaping the future of threat intelligence.