RIYADH - The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) has shut down 14 recruitment offices across the Kingdom for violating Labor Law regulations.

The violations were detected during inspections carried out at recruitment offices and companies all over the Kingdom during the first quarter of 2026. The inspections were part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to regulate the recruitment sector, as well as to raise compliance levels, and protect the rights of all parties.

The ministry revealed a number of violations requiring punitive measures against 14 recruitment offices. Three recruitment offices were immediately suspended, while the licenses of 11 others were revoked for failing to rectify the violations within the specified timeframe.

The violations included breaches of recruitment activity and labor service rules, delays in returning funds owed to beneficiaries, and failure to process beneficiary complaints.

The ministry affirmed its continued periodic monitoring of recruitment offices and companies and the imposition of regulatory penalties on those failing to comply with regulations and instructions. Violations may be reported through the unified call center at 920002866 or via the Musaned application available on smart devices.

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