Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) in collaboration with Qatar Cancer Society brought together experts from across the globe on campus to share their latest research and insights on technological innovations for cancer screening and prevention. The conference was attended by Dr. Salem Bin Nasser Al-Naemi, President of University of Doha for Science and Technology alongside scientists and researchers from local and international academic institutions and organizations including the International Agency for Research on Cancer.

The event focused on shaping the future of cancer prevention and screening through technology. The main objectives were to identify priority technologies in cancer prevention and screening relevant to the Qatar context and understand best practices for the adoption of relevant emerging technologies in multidisciplinary and multisector approaches. The event also aimed at

recognizing technological solutions to overcome challenges of cancer risk reduction and screening based on insights from the community and people living with cancer. The conference focused as well on collaborations for cancer prevention and screening research, identifying priority research areas, and submitting policy recommendations to inform policymakers involved in the implementation of Qatar Cancer Plan 2023-2026.

During his welcome address Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST said: “This conference is a culmination of a monthly series of cancer talks that began a little more than a year ago in collaboration with Qatar Cancer Society. As the first applied University in Qatar, we believe in the importance of harnessing applied science and technology to unlock new possibilities and better serve humankind. The fight against cancer is not an easy battle, but the presence of the experts with us today shows a great commitment to collaborate and help in cancer detection and prevention. The College of Health Sciences at UDST is constantly engaging in research and working on developing a competent and confident healthcare workforce that is person-centered, and prepared to integrate an interprofessional team and collaborate to meet the needs of the Healthcare sector and support the National Health Strategy and the National Cancer Care Strategy. I am quite confident that together, we will be able to tackle the multiple facets of Technology in the health sector and play a critical role in the creation of technological advancements that will ultimately improve the patient’s experience of care and contribute to saving lives. "

Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Jabor Al Thani, Founder and Chairman of Qatar Cancer Society appreciated the University of Doha for Science and Technology’s efforts in the health sector and said "We hope this cooperation will be the first building block for future partnerships that benefit all members of society, especially those living with the disease."

"The cooperation reflects QCS and University of Doha for Science and Technology in community service and effective partnership that contributes to achieving goals that are in the interest of all, especially since the cancer control issue requires concerted efforts to confront the disease," he added.

His Excellency indicated that cooperation between the parties provides an opportunity to build close partnerships to spread awareness and scientific research, and professional development in the field of cancer, as well as support, empower and advocate for people living with the disease and contribute to the provision of health and humanitarian services to cancer patients. The organizations cooperate, affirming the charity's vision to make Qatar a cancer prevention and control leader.

The discussions covered many topics such as the technological innovations within the National Breast Cancer Screening Program, the evaluation of artificial intelligence-based devices for cervical cancer early detection, the serum, plasma, and saliva biomarkers for head and neck cancer, reduction of cancer recurrence, reducing cancer risk in the environment, genetic testing for cancer prevention, mobile cancer screening experiences in Oman, knowledge attitude and perceived barriers regarding cancer screening and risks and the role of UDST in building capacity for cancer risk reduction and screening through technology. The event saw as well a panel discussion on lung cancer screening challenges in Qatar.

The hybrid international conference on Technological Innovations for Cancer Screening and Prevention was an Accredited Blended Learning Activity (Category 1) as defined by the Ministry of Public Health – Department of HealthCare Professions – Accreditation Section.

