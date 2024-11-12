Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology proudly hosted the 3rd Diabetes Care Symposium under the theme "Empowering Person-Centered Diabetes Care and Innovation’’ held in collaboration with the National Diabetes Committee, Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), and Novo Nordisk, a leading global healthcare company, the symposium marked another milestone in Qatar’s commitment to enhancing diabetes care and education.

Present at the symposium were Sheikh Dr. Mohamed Bin Hamad Al Thani, Director of Non-Communicable Disease Prevention Programs (MoPH); Prof. Abdul-Badi Abou-Samra Co-Chair, National Diabetes Committee (MoPH) and Director, Qatar Metabolic Institute (HMC); Dr. Rayana Ahmed Bou Haka, official representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) office in Qatar; and a multitude of researchers, distinguished guests, faculty and students.

The event attracted a diverse audience of healthcare professionals and students, both locally and internationally. The symposium featured a dynamic program, including presentations, panel discussions, and an exhibition showcasing innovative advancements in diabetes care. This year's theme, "Empowering Person-Centered Diabetes Care and Innovation," aligns with the International Diabetes Federation's vision for 2024–2026, aiming to improve the quality of life for diabetes patients by empowering healthcare professionals and students with the necessary knowledge and skills.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of University of Doha for Science and Technology, commented: "This symposium serves as a vital scientific forum for healthcare professionals, where they exchange ideas and concepts on the latest trends in diabetes care. Through this symposium, we aim to empower healthcare providers to apply the latest strategies that contribute to improving the quality of life and health outcomes for diabetes patients. Diabetes represents a major global health challenge, and this symposium highlights the importance of collaboration and innovation in addressing this challenge."

Prof. Abdul Badi Abou-Samra, Co-Chair of the National Diabetes Committee at the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and Director of the Qatar Metabolic Institute (QMI) at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), emphasised the importance of the forthcoming Action Plan on Obesity, Diabetes and Modifiable Risk Factors for ASCVDs (2024-2030) which will be officially launched at the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH) 2024 on November 14th coinciding with World Diabetes Day. “As we advance toward implementing the Action Plan, we are focussing on comprehensive strategies to address the root causes of obesity and diabetes in Qatar. Our approach aims to empower individuals, families and communities with the knowledge and resources to make healthier choices while strengthening preventive healthcare services and enabling Primary Care to deliver care closer to home. The 3rd Diabetes Care Symposium, held in collaboration with the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST), is a vital platform to share innovative practices and engage with healthcare professionals who play a crucial role in transforming patient care. Together, we strive to create a healthier future by tackling these challenges directly, inspiring change, and enhancing the quality of life for all”.

Mr. Venkat Kalyan, Vice President and General Manager of Novo Nordisk Gulf, commented: “Novo Nordisk is grateful to be a part of today’s event and collaborate with University of Doha for Science and Technology to organize this symposium on Diabetes care. Mr. Venkat Kalyan, underscored the critical need to raise awareness about diabetes as a severe, chronic, and recurrent condition that has reached high prevalence levels in Qatar. Novo Nordisk continues its commitment to drive change in diabetes and the transformative progress in diabetes care through collaborative partnerships with key stakeholders and healthcare organizations. Mr. Kalyan emphasized, "We are committed to enhancing the quality of life for individuals living with diabetes by reshaping the preventive measures, and treatment approaches for diabetes."

A vibrant exhibition took place alongside the symposium, featuring participation from several prominent healthcare institutions and private sector organizations, including the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), the National Obesity Treatment Center (NoTC), the National Diabetes Research Center (NDRC), and the Diabetes Education team of the Qatar Metabolic Institute (QMI), Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), Sidra Medicine, The View Hospital, Qatar Diabetes Association (QDA), Ali bin Ali Medical, Wellcare Group, and Gateway Technology Healthcare. Additionally, UDST’s Master of Science in Diabetes Care and Patient Education Program (MScDCPE) was highlighted during the event.

The 3rd Diabetes Care Symposium reaffirmed University of Doha for Science and Technology’s commitment to enhancing diabetes care and related research, in line with its mission to actively contribute to the development of the healthcare sector in Qatar. The symposium particularly highlighted the Master of Science in Diabetes Care and Patient Education program as a pioneering initiative that relies on the latest methods and technologies in diabetes care, helping to prepare a new generation of specialists capable of tackling the challenges posed by this disease.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 70 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

For more information visit: www.udst.edu.qa

About Novo Nordisk:

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 63,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.