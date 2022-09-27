Emirati industry leaders representing ICT Fund, the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Emirates Global Aluminum, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Dubai Industrial City, Etihad Rail, Emirates Steel, Ducab Metals, Sanad, Strata, and other leading Emirati organizations set to participate in GMIS America

GMIS America will discuss critical topics related to sustainable manufacturing practices and the clean energy transition

The Honorable Thomas Wolf, Governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania will host GMIS America from 28-30 September at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA, The United States of America: As co-chair of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS), the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology will lead a UAE delegation of high-level government and industry leaders on a visit to the City of Pittsburgh to participate in a global platform that will shape the future of manufacturing in a net zero world. The UAE’s delegation will be part of over 60 international experts that will convene at the inaugural edition of GMIS America from 28–30 September 2022, at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

With the aim of exploring new areas of growth and global cooperation, the UAE’s delegation will present the country’s business environment and many competitive advantages and incentives that make it attractive to foreign investors, manufacturers, innovators, and SMEs. Emirati experts will share their knowledge and fresh perspectives on advancing sustainable manufacturing practices and the global energy transition.

H.E. Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, will deliver a recorded keynote address highlighting the UAE’s commitment to comprehensive and sustainable industrialization, strengthening UAE-USA trade ties, and stimulating cross-border collaboration through the UAE’s national strategy for industry and advanced technology and the Make It in the Emirates campaign.

As part of GMIS America’s inaugural ceremony, H.E. Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, will join Diane Farrell, US Deputy Undersecretary for International Trade to deliver keynotes while Bill Peduto, Former Mayor of Pittsburgh, and Richard Fitzgerald, Alleghany County Executive will give welcome addresses on Day 1 of GMIS America.

H.E. Omar Al Suwaidi said: “The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology continues to drive the UAE's national industrial strategy, focusing on cross-border collaborations and developing partnerships in line with the UAE leadership's vision to enhance international cooperation and drive industrial progress. It works to establish an attractive business environment for local and international investors, positioning the UAE as a leading global destination for industries of the future.

“GMIS America provides a platform to showcase the UAE’s exceptional value proposition to international businesses, and the promising investment opportunities within the UAE’s industrial sector. It’s also an ideal event to present the unprecedented incentives it offers to local and foreign industrial investors, in a way that guarantees a conducive environment with advanced legislation and infrastructure that enables their products to access regional and global markets. We look forward to the dialogue and potential partnerships between the USA and the UAE that will spur greater strategic ties and bilateral relations between the two nations.”

The UAE’s Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology will host an interactive panel to present the country’s national strategy for industry and advanced technology – Operation 300Bn – inviting industrialists, investors, innovators, and entrepreneurs to engage and benefit from the UAE’s unique investment environment and fast-growing industrial sector. H.E. Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the UAE’s Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology will inaugurate the discussions while H.E. Humaid Mohamed Ben Salem, Secretary General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FCCI); will join Mansoor Janahi, Group CEO of Sanad; Saud Abu Al-Shawareb​, Managing Director​ of Dubai Industrial City; ; Ahmed Awad, VP Program Management and & Business Performance of Strata; and Ibtisam Al Saadi, Industrial Development Department Director of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, and Jake Skelton, CEO of EGA Americato debate the role of advanced technologies in boosting sustainable industrial development and highlight collaboration opportunities within the UAE’s robust industrial sector.

The ministry-led panel session will also feature key UAE industrial champions, who will share their expansion plans and opportunities, highlighting the unique enabling environment the UAE offers to international businesses looking to launch operations in the country.

The USA and the UAE share a multi-faceted and rapidly growing partnership, one that is underpinned by extensive trade relations. The ministry will host a networking luncheon on Day 2, to share their expertise and highlight innovative areas of collaboration that can facilitate mutually beneficial partnerships and accelerate industry transformation.

Mansoor Janahi, Group CEO of Sanad will be joined by Daniel Crowley, CEO of Triumph Group, Elias Merrawe, VP UAE Civil Accounts of Thales UAE, and Richard Petrucci​, Managing Director​ of White Oak on a panel titled ‘Redefining value in the 4IR era: the future of industrial services’ to discuss how their companies are adapting to Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies.

Eng. Omar Al Mahmoud, CEO of ICT Fund, Foundation Partner of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit, will be joined by Tariq Al Hashimi, Director of Technology Adoption and Development at the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT); Lonnie Love​, Corporate Fellow at the Energy & Transportation Science Division​ of Oak Ridge National Lab; and Audrey Russo, President & CEO of Pittsburgh Technology Council on a panel titled Forecasting the future of 4IR: Creating value from decentralization, where they will debate the role of digitalisation and data exchange in decentralizing global supply chains.

Mohammed Al Ahmedi, CEO​ of Ducab Metals​;); Thomas Bruns, Regional Senior Commercial Officer at the U.S. Embassy Abu Dhabi; and Kendrick Tang, Rail Planning and Sales Director at Etihad Rail will gather on a panel to discuss how regional trade agreements can be structured to future proof supply chains and global economies.

Namir Hourani, Managing Director of the GMIS Organising Committee, said: “Following its inauguration in the United Arab Emirates, the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit has been hosted in some of the world’s leading industrial and technology hubs to promote collaboration in the form of sharing resources, expertise, and knowledge, which is the foundation for long-term mutually beneficial partnerships. This will be our first of many GMIS America editions, which we plan on holding in the innovative city of Pittsburgh annually, and which we hope will encourage cooperation, empower businesses and accelerate industrial transformation. I look forward to engaging discussions between the UAE delegation and international leaders, which I am certain will result in exciting commercial opportunities.”

The UAE’s leaders will be joined by c-suite executives and senior leaders from leading USA-based organizations, including: Daniel Crowley, CEO of Triumph Group; Dr. Haakan Jonsson, Chairman and President of Covestro USA LLC; Bryan Salesky, Founder and CEO of Argo AI; Ian Walsh, President and CEO of Kaman; John Dyck, CEO of CESMII Smart Manufacturing Institute; Jeanne Cunicelli, President of UPMC Enterprises; Diane Holder, CEO of UPMC Health Plan; Patrick Gallagher, Chancellor of the University of Pittsburgh; Mike Lordi, CEO (Ret.) of Elliott Group; Dr. Aziz Asphahani, Chairman and CEO of QuesTek Innovations LLC; Dr. Samuel Kernion, CEO of CorePower Magnetics; and Petra Mitchell, President and CEO of Catalyst Connection.

Hosted by the Honorable Thomas Wolf, the Governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, GMIS America will be an annual USA roadshow by the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS), the world’s most high-profile manufacturing and advanced technology conference. Under the theme ‘advancing global industrialization and net zero’, GMIS America will feature keynotes, fireside chats, and panel sessions to accelerate the simultaneous advancement of the green and digital agendas. GMIS America will offer policymakers, businesses, and international bodies an opportunity to design integrated policies, frameworks, applications and business models for a net zero, circular future. The program agenda will discuss the application of 4IR technologies such as AI, edge computing, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and nanotechnology towards advancing the global energy transition and industrialization.

GMIS America will host multiple activities over three days from 28-30 September, 2022. The roadshow will comprise high-profile sessions across several formats, as well as a gala dinner, interactive workshops and working groups on 28 and 29 September. On 30 September, GMIS America will host exclusive site visits to advanced tech centers and industrial facilities in Pittsburgh to showcase the latest innovations and technology solutions available in the city and encourage cross-sectoral collaboration and investment opportunities.

About GMIS:

The Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS) was established in 2015 to build bridges between manufacturers, governments and NGOs, technologists, and investors in harnessing the Fourth Industrial Revolution’s (4IR) transformation of manufacturing to enable the regeneration of the global economy. A joint initiative by the United Arab Emirates and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), GMIS is a global platform that presents stakeholders with an opportunity to shape the future of the manufacturing sector and contribute towards global good by advancing some of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Previous international editions of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit were held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in March 2017, Yekaterinburg, Russia, in July 2019, Hannover, Germany (Virtual), in 2020, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in November 2021, with each edition welcoming over 3,000 high-level delegates from over 40 countries.

GMIS will hold its inaugural edition of GMIS America in Pittsburgh from 28-30 September 2022, at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center (DCC).

To learn more about GMIS, please visit https://gmisummit.com/ and follow GMIS on Twitter: @GMISummit, Instagram: @gmisummit, LinkedIn: GMIS - Global Manufacturing & Industrialisation Summit, and Facebook: @GMISummit.

