Abu Dhabi, UAE — Bayanat’s (ADX: BAYANAT), a leading provider of AI-powered geospatial solutions, Managing Director, Hasan Al Hosani, today hosted a dedicated leadership roundtable at AI House Davos at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Attracting a prominent audience of high-profile leaders from government, business, and academia every year, the forum provided the ideal breeding ground for Bayanat to speak to its partners about the importance of AI-powered geospatial solutions.

Hasan Al Hosani, Managing Director of Bayanat said, “AI and geospatial intelligence are playing an increasingly important role across a variety of industries, providing critical and timely insights. As we look at the evolution of AI-driven geospatial solutions, our reliance on technological advancements to provide more comprehensive data will continue to increase. I am delighted to have led this insightful discussion with leaders who will continue to advance our industry.”

Moderated by Mr. Al Hosani, the roundtable was titled “Staying Ahead of Today with AI-Powered Geospatial Solutions,” and took place on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 9:30 am (GMT) at the AI House Davos in Partner Room 1. Guest speakers included Badr Al-Olama, Director General at Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Rafal Modrzewski, CEO at Iceye, Emiliano Kargieman, CEO at Satellogic, and John Serafini, CEO at Hawkeye 360.

Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO, said “Abu Dhabi is anchored by a knowledge-driven economy that embraces innovation and intensifies technologies such as AI and geospatial intelligence. At ADIO, we support the adoption of these transformative technologies on sectors such as mobility, agriculture, healthcare, and disaster management, to enhance the health, safety, and productivity for all end users, and expand our partnership network with the wider Abu Dhabi ecosystem.”

Emiliano Kargieman, CEO, Satellogic said, “High-resolution, optical satellite imagery is the foundation for global geospatial monitoring and a critical component of the geospatial AI data stack. As we increase the frequency of collection, we deliver more timely, relevant data to train better algorithms, deliver better analytics, and ultimately, improve decision-making for governments and organizations.

“Applying AI to high-resolution EO data can provide an efficient tool to inform and monitor key global challenges across security, climate change, sustainable energy, and food security. At Satellogic, we envision a living, digital model of Earth with near real-time data that will transform global, state, and community intelligence, cooperation, and prosperity,” Mr. Kargieman added.

The panel brought the topic of geospatial data intelligence to the global stage at Davos. The panelists discussed their companies’ leading solutions, explored the transformative applications of Geospatial AI, and looked at how industries and businesses can adapt to remain at the forefront of AI innovation and adaptation.

About Bayanat

Bayanat, an ADX-listed public company with a majority shareholding by G42, provides comprehensive world-class AI-powered geospatial solutions to a growing number of sectors such as Government Services, Environment, Energy & Resources, Smart Cities and Transportation. Its offering includes topographic, hydrographic and aeronautical products and charts, as well as spatial data surveying, analysis, management, modeling, visualization and cartography services. Bayanat’s solutions harness vast amounts of premium and unique data from a range of sources including Satellites, High Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) and Earth Observation powered by AI to drive geospatial intelligence (gIQ).

