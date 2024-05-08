Abu Dhabi, UAE: The fourth edition of the Interdisciplinary Urology Care Consortium (IUCC 2024) is thrilled to unveil its upcoming conference scheduled for May 25th and 26th, hosted at the esteemed Fairmont Bab Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi. This event guarantees to be a dynamic and educational assembly of top-tier urology professionals, centered on the theme "Transcending Therapies, Driving Technologies”.

IUCC 2024 serves as a distinctive conference, uniting expertise across various medical domains to foster dialogue, exchange cutting-edge insights, and drive innovations in urological care. This year's edition pledges to surpass prior reiterations, anticipating over 500 attendees from 20 countries. We expect over 70 distinguished speakers representing diverse medical disciplines to spotlight the field.

Dr. Abdulqadir Al-Zarooni, President of the Emirates Urology Society (EUS) and IUCC Co-Chair, stated: "The fourth edition focuses on a range of intriguing topics related to collaboration and communication among urologists, alongside their peers in obstetrics and gynecology, male health, general medicine, radiology, primary care, and oncology. This exchange emphasizes the importance of sharing experiences and knowledge to enhance collective expertise among association members and specialized physicians from various medical disciplines, contributing to comprehensive and effective healthcare development."

Attendees can anticipate a lineup of 8 comprehensive scientific sessions, featuring presentations, panel discussions, and 7 interactive workshops spotlighting the forefront of urological advancements. Themes encompass uro-andrology, uro-radiology, uro-gynaecology, uro-technology, uro-oncology, male infertility, sexual dysfunction, and family medicine, exploring the latest trends and emerging technologies in each area.

Moreover, Dr. Yasser Farahat, Chairman of the Arab School of Urology and IUCC Co-Chair stated: "In the fourth edition of IUCC, which is being held for the second time in Abu Dhabi, we gather a selection of doctors and experts from various medical fields to enhance collaborative efforts in advancing this domain. We aim to strive towards providing high-quality healthcare to patients by showcasing the latest technologies and products in the field of urology."

A key feature of the conference is the concurrent exhibition, which offers a prime stage for prominent companies and vendors within the urology sphere to unveil their cutting-edge products and technologies. Attendees will engage directly with exhibitors, witnessing live demonstrations and gaining insights into the forefront of urological care advancements.

This year’s edition will cover a wide array of topics, including microscopic hematuria, laser-induced ureteric stricture management, skin genital lesions, phallus length concerns in children, and various case discussions ranging from stone management to bladder syndromes. Treatment modalities such as robotic surgeries, UTI management in pregnancy, and advancements in erectile dysfunction therapies will also be explored alongside genetic testing in male infertility and evolving approaches in prostate cancer management, emphasizing a holistic view of urological care.

Registration for IUCC 2024 is now open, and attendees are encouraged to register early. For more information on the conference program, speakers, and registration details, visit the IUCC website.

The fourth edition of IUCC is organized by the Arab Association of Urology and Arab School of Urology, supported by the Emirates Oncology Society, Dubai Health Authority, and Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, and conference secretariat is INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions.

