Arab Finance: Al Khair River for Development Agricultural Investment and Environmental Services recorded net profits attributable to the parent company worth EGP 5.817 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, the financial results showed.

The company posted 31.67% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profits in Q1 2025 compared with EGP 4.417 million in Q1 2024.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.003 at the end of March 2025, an annual rise from EGP 0.002. Revenues hiked to EGP 64.92 million from EGP 41.90 million.

Al Khair River is an EGX-listed company since December 29th, 2021, that operates in a number of major sectors, including land reclamation, provision of equipment and facilities to lands, and planting reclaimed lands using modern irrigation methods, in addition to livestock and poultry farming.