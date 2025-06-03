Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt jumped on Monday, with the 24-karat rising to EGP 5,320 per gram for purchasing and EGP 5,348.5 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

Likewise, the 22-karat gold price hiked to EGP 4,876.75 for buying and EGP 4,902.75 per gram for selling.

The 21-karat gold also rose to EGP 4,655 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,680 for selling.

The 18-karat gold amounted to EGP 3,990 per gram for buying and EGP 4,011.5 for selling.

The gold pound’s price stood at EGP 37,240 for purchasing and EGP 37,440 for selling.