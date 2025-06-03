Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Monday’s trading session with a varied note after the EGX30 index declined by 0.54% to 32,325.12 points.

On the other hand, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, rose by 0.20% to 3,366.93 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index concluded the session higher by 0.23% at 9,587.22 points and by 0.07% at 13,021.73 points, respectively.

The turnover amounted to EGP 3.707 billion through the exchange of 907.761 million shares in 99,617 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 2.288 trillion.

Retail investors controlled 75.56% of the total trading, while the institutions represented 24.43%.

Arab and foreign traders equaled 4.06% and 3.98% of the trading transactions, respectively, whereas Egyptian investors took over 91.96%.

Egyptian and Arab traders were sellers with EGP 102.209 million and EGP 1.032 million, respectively. Foreign investors were buyers with EGP 103.242 million.