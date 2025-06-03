Arab Finance: Dice Sport and Casual Wear recorded 23.26% year-on-year (YoY) lower consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company at EGP 90.547 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, as per the financial results.

The quarterly net profits were compared to EGP 118.006 million in Q1 2024.

Revenues hiked to EGP 1.429 billion in Q1 2025 from EGP 993.403 million at the end of March 2024, while the earnings per share (EPS) declined to EGP 0.05 from EGP 0.07.

As for the standalone business, DICE logged net profits after tax amounting to EGP 69.062 million in Q1 2025, an annual plunge from EGP 111.316 million.

Non-consolidated revenues climbed to EGP 1.437 billion in the first three months of 2025 from EGP 951.914 million in Q1 2024. EPS dropped to EGP 0.04 from EGP 0.06.