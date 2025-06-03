Arab Finance: Egypt’s exports climbed 20.7% year on year (YoY) in March 2025, reaching $4.62 billion, up from $3.82 billion in the same month last year, according to data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

This increase contributed to a significant narrowing of the country’s trade deficit, which dropped by 38.6% to $2.50 billion in March 2025, compared to $4.09 billion in March 2024.

The export growth was driven by a rise in the value of key commodities. Ready-made garments surged by 27.7%, pasta and various food preparations rose by 19.5%, and dried legumes increased by 35.2%.

Petroleum products also contributed to the overall export growth, recording a 6.3% increase.

However, several categories saw a decline in export value. Fresh fruits dropped by 17.3%, fertilizers by 9.9%, plastics in their primary forms by 3.1%, and potatoes by 15.2%.

On the import side, Egypt’s total imports fell by 10.0% YoY to $7.12 billion in March 2025, down from $7.91 billion.

The decline was led by lower import values of key commodities, including wheat, which fell sharply by 44.8%, raw materials of iron or steel by 41.8%, medicines and pharmaceutical preparations by 22.7%, and petroleum products by 2.9%.

At the same time, some imports saw notable increases. Crude oil imports jumped by 366.8%, natural gas by 176.1%, wood and its products by 27.8%, and threads of plant or synthetic fibers and filaments by 8.7%.