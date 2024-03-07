Abu Dhabi, UAE:– The UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP) will host the 9th edition of its ‘Rain Enhancement Hub’ webinar series today to discuss AI-driven solutions for climate impact mitigation.

Titled ‘The Future Trends in Rain Enhancement and Tackling Climate Change: Advanced AI Solutions,’ the webinar will be live streamed on UAEREP’s official social media channels at 4:30 p.m. (GST). The webinar will highlight how technology may be used in congruence with environmental science to tackle sustainability solutions. The webinar will additionally explore how AI is shaping a sustainable future in rain enhancement and climate change solutions.

The virtual session will be led by Dr. Salman Khan, the Associate Professor of Computer Vision at the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI). Khan, a celebrated scientist and recipient of several prestigious scholarships, was previously an honorary lecturer with the Australian National University (ANU).

Alya Al Mazroui, Director of UAEREP, said: “The Rain Enhancement Hub webinar series highlights our prominent role in facilitating the exchange of scientific knowledge and expertise in rain enhancement research. Today's session underscores our dedication to researching cutting-edge technologies like AI in tandem with environmental science. Through esteemed experts like Dr. Khan, we can explore the transformative potential of AI-driven solutions in rain enhancement solutions. As the global hub for rain enhancement research, UAEREP remains steadfast in its mission to advance knowledge and foster global awareness in addressing critical environmental issues."

Speaking on his participation, Khan said, “As we navigate the complexities of climate change, it's imperative to leverage AI in pursuit of sustainable solutions. Through collaborative platforms like the ‘Rain Enhancement Hub’ webinar series, we are at the forefront of finding ways to integrate AI technologies with environmental science. I'm honored to contribute to this vital discourse with UAEREP and explore how advanced AI solutions can revolutionize rain enhancement and climate change mitigation efforts."

Bolstering UAEREP’s position as a global hub for rain enhancement research, the ‘Rain Enhancement Hub’ webinar series is an ongoing project hosted by UAEREP to garner awareness in weather modification fields, as well as latest research initiatives. Drawing the participation of international experts, scientists and researchers, the interactive sessions cover all aspects of the rain enhancement and weather modification fields.

