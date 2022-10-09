Dubai, United Arab Emirates – For the first time ever, Dubai’s Offroad-Zone will bring dozens of motorists together for an action-packed day of four-wheel-drive adventures to celebrate International Off-Road Day in Sharjah.

Drivers off all abilities are invited to test their mettle in a series of action-packed obstacle courses at the XQuarry Off-Road & Adventure Park in Sharjah for International Off-Road Day on 8 October 2022.

Designed with more than 12km of off-roading tracks and 24 purpose-built obstacles, the XQuarry Off-Road & Adventure Park is the perfect place to bring those that love the thrill of dune-bashing together for one special day.

More than 60 vintage and ultra-modern 4x4 cars are set to take part in an epic event that coincides with local business Offroad-Zone’s twentieth anniversary. It also marks the start of the cooler season, one that reinvigorates the nation’s sense of adventure and a desire to discover the heart-pumping thrill of free-wheeling drives across the country’s majestic sand dunes.

“We’re pleased to launch the region’s first event celebrating International Off-Road Day and hope people can discover how incredible the UAE’s natural environment is,” said Hakob Harutyunyan, CEO of OffRoad-Zone. “There’s no better place to get primed and ready for four-wheel adventures than XQuarry Off-Road & Adventure Park, which provides something for everyone from dune-bashing pros to absolute beginners.”

He added: “This is also an opportunity to promote safety and best practices for off-roading. Attendees can learn how to set their vehicles up for driving in the desert. We will teach them how to deflate tyres correctly, how to tune suspension systems, how to get their vehicle out of the sand when it gets stuck – and how to avoid it. With two decades of driving experience here, Offroad-Zone’s mission is to help everyone experience the majestic beauty of the desert.

OffRoad-Zone is a private automotive brand in the UAE. It operates a Jeep service centre with a focus on 4x4 cars for off-road adventures and a dedication to care, customer satisfaction and safety. Its 4x4 Off-Road Driving Experience in Dubai (You Drive) is rated among the UAE’s top desert experiences on TripAdvisor.com. It has also built a community of more than 360 drivers who share its passion for off-roading.

The UAE’s first off-road and adventure park, XQuarry Off-Road & Adventure Park, opened its doors in 2021. Since then, thousands of tourists and residents have passed through thanks to its strategic location nearby both Dubai and Sharjah.

